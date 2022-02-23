Updated Green P app makes paying to park easier in Toronto Toronto's favorite parking app powered by Passport now has a new look and more features

TORONTO, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The City of Toronto is home to soaring skyscrapers, green parks and gardens, and the Green P mobile app, the Toronto Parking Authority (TPA)'s private label parking application powered by Passport. The leading transportation software and payments company is rolling out an update to the local favorite which includes easier payment options, a "quick park" feature and a fresh, modern interface.

The app's update now integrates with Apple Pay and Google Pay, allowing users to have even more payment options at their fingertips. Drivers can extend their parking sessions remotely using the convenient sliding scale feature and the new "quick park" feature saves users' most recently used parking locations so that paying to park can happen in a matter of two clicks. Watch the how-to video to learn more about the app's new update.

"Through modernizing the user interface and introducing new features for our customers, the TPA strives to continue providing a simple, easy and safe way to pay for parking through a contactless method," said Toronto Parking Authority VP of Business Development Jeffrey Dea.

The Green P mobile app has been a local favorite since it first launched in 2016 and continues to provide drivers with a safe and convenient method of payment for parking. Existing users can enjoy the new features of the Green P mobile app by downloading the update and new users can download the free app and create an account. The app is available to use at approximately 45,000 parking spaces across the City.

"The popular Green P app has provided Torontonians with contactless parking payment options for the last five years," said Conor Buckley, Passport client success executive. "This update makes the parking experience even more seamless for the end-user and we are excited to continue this partnership with Canada's largest city."

Passport helps municipalities, universities and private operators of all sizes streamline their parking operations in one place and use mobility data more efficiently and effectively. Users can download the free Green P app from the App Store and Google Play or manage parking online at parking.greenp.com .

About the Toronto Parking Authority

Toronto Parking Authority (TPA) exists to provide our customers with safe, attractive, self- sustaining, conveniently located and competitively priced off-street and on-street public parking and Bike Share services as integral components of Toronto's transportation system. Our services support the vibrancy of businesses and the livability of communities, being sensitive to the environment, and ultimately supporting the mobility of Toronto's citizens, businesses and visitors. TPA is the proud owner of Bike Share Toronto, a reliable, green, and fun transportation option for residents and visitors to get around in the city. Learn more at greenp.com.

About Passport

Passport is a transportation software and payments company that builds technology to more efficiently manage streets and sidewalks. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Passport is trusted by more than 800 cities, universities and agencies, including Chicago, Toronto, Los Angeles, and Miami. Passport's platform helps cities manage parking and mobility infrastructure, creating more livable, equitable communities. One of the fastest-growing companies on the Inc. 5000 and Deloitte Technology Fast 500 lists, Passport was also named to Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies for 2020.

