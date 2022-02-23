Tundra Technical Solutions Receives Global Innovation Award in Paris for Building and Supporting Capgemini's Freelancer Gateway program

TORONTO and PARIS, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Tundra Technical Solutions, a global staffing leader hiring diverse talent for the world's most recognizable brands, was honoured in Paris, France today as the winner of Capgemini's global Innovation award for its excellence in building and supporting Capgemini's Freelancer Gateway program. The award was presented by Emmanuel Erba, Capgemini Group Chief Procurement Officer. The other two recipients of supplier awards were American Express, in the Collaboration category, and HP in the Sustainability category.

Capgemini's Freelancer Gateway program is an innovative direct source solution built to improve talent attraction, reduce recruitment costs, and ultimate engagement with the Capgemini brand. Tundra was participating in Capgemini's International Suppliers Day in which the company shared its strategic priorities, financial results, portfolio updates, innovation approach, and sustainability actions. It also covered the new power of values-based leadership in a series of interactive sessions.

"Tundra not only provided us with a new, quality source of freelancers, but also proposed an innovative AI-based solution, called 'Freelancer Gateway by Capgemini,' for integrating the freelancer database directly to our internal sourcing and screening platform," said Erba. "Because it works so well and saves us a lot of time, this new way of hiring is 50 per cent faster than the traditional contractor streams and agencies – creating an immediate positive impact on our top line."

"It is very exciting to be able to work with the Capgemini team to find innovative and progressive solutions to engage with talent, and the Freelancer Gateway project is helping us to achieve this goal," said Tundra Technical president Micah Williams. "We also want to congratulate American Express and HP for their exciting innovations. Tundra is extremely proud of our partnership with Capgemini and honoured to be in the company of great international organizations like American Express and HP.

Joining Williams in Paris in receiving the Capgemini Innovation award was Laura Boby, Tundra, VP - Curation Services. "Capgemini is a complex client with a large, vibrant talent stream. It's very exciting to be able innovate together," Boby said. "We are excited to see our relationship with Capgemini grow in the years ahead."

Erba said that in 2019 Capgemini launched the "Freelancer Gateway" North America, plugging in via Tundra a community of 70,000 additional freelancers directly into its internal subcontractor search. Capgemini and Tundra will continue with global expansion of the Freelancer Gateway by Capgemini this year.

About Capgemini

Capgemini is a global leader in partnering with companies to transform and manage their business by harnessing the power of technology. It is a responsible and diverse organization of over 300,000 team members in nearly 50 countries. With its strong 50-year heritage and deep industry expertise, Capgemini is trusted by its clients to address the entire breadth of their business needs, from strategy and design to operations, fueled by the fast evolving and innovative world of cloud, data, AI, connectivity, software, digital engineering and platforms. The Group reported in 2020 global revenues of €16 billion.

About Tundra Technical

Tundra Technical Solutions, a global staffing leader and innovator of direct sourcing solutions, hires top talent for industry-leading organizations across the globe for the past 17 years. Tundra is consistently named one of the fastest growing and largest staffing firms in North America according to Staffing Industry Analysts, and recently earned the Diversity Champion Award by LinkedIn in 2021.

