TransPerfect Music City Bowl Sets Record with $32 Million of Total Economic Impact for Nashville

NEW YORK and NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TransPerfect, the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business, today announced that the Nashville Sports Council has reported a record-breaking $32 million of total economic impact for the city of Nashville from the TransPerfect Music City Bowl. This sum includes dollars counted from tourism and hospitality, as well as sales for many locally owned and operated businesses.

The total attendance was third highest among all bowl games for the year. Of the 69,489 fans who watched the game live at Nissan Stadium, 69% traveled to Nashville. Additionally, official numbers tallied over 5.6 million viewers for the ESPN broadcast, with a peak viewership of 8.9 million during overtime.

This was TransPerfect's first game as title sponsor in a multi-year deal, and the company hopes their partnership with Music City Bowl will continue to benefit the community as it did this year. Nashville is a growing market, and in the coming year, TransPerfect plans to open a physical office in the city.

The company also views the Big Ten and SEC conference universities as a prime source for recruiting talent. There are over 20 Big Ten and SEC colleges within 200 miles of a TransPerfect office, and as TransPerfect is actively hiring globally, it expects to enjoy greater visibility among potential candidates from the sponsorship.

Scott Ramsey, President and CEO of the TransPerfect Music City Bowl, commented, "We couldn't be happier about the first game in our partnership with TransPerfect. We were so pleased to see the enthusiasm their employees and leadership team showed for the game and for Nashville."

TransPerfect President and CEO Phil Shawe stated, "Nashville is important to the future of our business. We are beyond excited that the game provided such a positive economic impact for the city. Nearly 400 of TransPerfect's employees, friends, and family members traveled to Nashville and experienced the city's hospitality firsthand. We're already looking forward to next year's game."

