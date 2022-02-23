SkyGrid Flight Control app now available worldwide for all iPhone and iPad users.

SkyGrid Launches All-in-One Drone App for iOS Globally SkyGrid Flight Control app now available worldwide for all iPhone and iPad users.

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SkyGrid, a Boeing, SparkCognition company, launched its SkyGrid Flight Control™ application globally today. The all-in-one drone application is now available for free on the Apple App Store for iPhone and iPad users across the world. The SkyGrid Flight Control application makes it easy for drone operators to explore the airspace, automate flights, and get real-time insights as one integrated solution, enabling safe, secure, and efficient operations.

SkyGrid's free award-winning app, SkyGrid Flight Control, is now available worldwide for all iPhone and iPad users. (PRNewswire)

"After the positive response to our iPad application in the US, we are now making SkyGrid Flight Control accessible from both the iPad and iPhone iOS, and available to a global audience of drone users. We think this application is a critical unlock in providing users with a seamless solution and encouraging more drones in the global airspace," said Amir Husain, Founder and CEO of SkyGrid. "Simultaneously, SkyGrid continues to progress towards a future where unmanned and manned aviation coexists. We're already solving some of the most complex problems in the drone industry, and our journey has just begun."

Powered by SkyGrid's AerialOS™, SkyGrid Flight Control enables drone operators to explore airspace, and automate airspace authorization, mission planning, and flight execution in one unified solution. The following features and functionality are available for free within the new iOS application:

Airspace intelligence: Provides a map of airspace classes, boundaries, temporary flight restrictions, notices to airmen, and other advisories

Weather layers: Details local precipitation, wind speed and direction, temperature, cloud cover, and more

Automated flight planning: Automatically generates area exploration, waypoint, and multi-objective missions based on custom flight parameters, such as desired speed, altitude, and location

Autonomous flight execution: Launches the mission to autonomously perform the predefined flight plan or scheduled flight

For U.S.-based users, SkyGrid Flight Control also provides automated authorization to fly in U.S. controlled airspace under 400 feet near airports through integration with the Federal Aviation Administration's Low Altitude Authorization and Notification Capability (LAANC) 4.0.

More advanced enterprise features are also available for organizations looking to deploy, manage, and scale their drone operations. These features include AI-based mission planning and rerouting, multi-drone missions, custom object detection and counting, micro-weather, geofencing and alerts, and more.

Download SkyGrid Flight Control today in the Apple App Store or visit the SkyGrid website for more information about the advanced enterprise features.

About SkyGrid

SkyGrid, a Boeing, SparkCognition company, is powering the next generation of autonomous aviation. As the only airspace management system built on AI and blockchain technologies, SkyGrid solves the industry's biggest challenges integrating unmanned aircraft into complex, rapidly changing airspace. SkyGrid's intelligent system monitors, predicts, and adapts to changes in environment conditions, aircraft performance, and regulatory dynamics to safely enable a wide variety of commercial drone operations, from package deliveries to aerial taxis. SkyGrid is also an FAA approved LAANC service supplier, providing flight authorizations to thousands of drone operators in the US.

SkyGrid Logo (PRNewsfoto/SkyGrid) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SkyGrid