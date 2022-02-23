THE RANCH MALIBU TO DEBUT FIRST PERMANENT INTERNATIONAL PROGRAM IN ITALY AT PALAZZO FIUGGI IN MAY Renowned luxury fitness and wellness retreat debuts new program at premier Italian wellness medical retreat Palazzo Fiuggi

MALIBU, Calif., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ranch , the US-based luxury healthy lifestyle company featuring acclaimed, results-oriented fitness and wellness programs, is thrilled to announce the launch of their first permanent international program at the award-winning Palazzo Fiuggi Wellness Medical Retreat. Beginning May 15, 2022, this new program combines The Ranch Malibu's signature program with the services and expertise of the esteemed team at Palazzo Fiuggi, for a transformational experience that provides a more complete picture of one's overall health and longevity.

Located on an ancient hilltop in a private 20-acre park, just 50 minutes from Rome, Palazzo Fiuggi is an innovative retreat, set in a historic property, nestled in one of Italy's richest naturalistic towns. Known for the unique healing powers of its water since the early fourteenth century, the region was often visited by royalty, popes and masters of the Renaissance, including Michelangelo, for its restorative qualities. This history of healing, paired with a state-of-the-art medical facility and incredible hiking trails offers the perfect backdrop for The Ranch's active health program.

Limited to just 25 guests each week, this 7-night, 8-day stay features a daily schedule that mirrors The Ranch Malibu's signature no-options experience. Each day includes a four-hour morning mountain hike, nap time, afternoon strength and core training classes, yoga and daily massage complemented by a nutrient-dense, plant-based diet. Guests also have the opportunity to undergo diagnostic and blood testing along with a consultation with one Palazzo Fiuggi's world-class physicians for a more complete understanding of their current health. This fusion of health programming leaves guests with a greater sense of self, feeling rested and rejuvenated, while having lost fat and inches and gaining muscle and mental clarity.

"We are long overdue in expanding to another special location outside of California and Palazzo Fiuggi embodies our values and sensibilities in every aspect of their guest experience. It is an extraordinary, private sanctuary, with world-class fitness and spa amenities and easy access to spectacular hiking trails," says Alex Glasscock, Founder and CEO of The Ranch, "There's nothing like our program in the European market and we're excited to introduce The Ranch's philosophy to a new region."

Similar to Malibu, hikes will be done for time rather than distance, with a varied trail each day. Guests will scale elevations over 2,000 meters as they hike the Apennine Mountains which surround the Lazio region in which Fiuggi is located. The scenery varies from forested canopies, open meadows, valleys and streams to hilltop hamlets, medieval villages and ancient monasteries. Afternoon fitness and restorative yoga classes are held in a private section of the Palazzo for The Ranch's guests.

The rigorous routine is complemented by a nutritionally-dense, plant-based menu with an Italian flair, created by Palazzo Fiuggi's 3-star Michelin Chef Heinz Beck and prepared by his Palazzo Fiuggi culinary team in accordance with The Ranch's Executive Chef.

"We are thrilled to welcome The Ranch program to our property," says Lorenzo Giannuzzi, founder of Palazzo Fiuggi and CEO of Forte Village. "Palazzo Fiuggi and The Ranch are both extraordinary in their own way and this new program we have created beautifully incorporates the hallmarks of each brand so that guests leave both transformed and informed. We are excited to expand our offerings with this new partnership and bring a new experience to the European market."

During their stay, guests have access to the state-of-the-art 4,300 square-foot fitness center, complete with Technogym, Pilates, Yoga equipment and Reaxing Training equipment. They can also enjoy the property's panoramic indoor and outdoor pools, that feature views of Fiuggi "old town." A highlight of the experience is Fiuggi's world-class spa, which features a fountain connected directly to the 'miraculous' fountain of Fiuggi waters. Innovative treatments include hydrotherapy and Thalasso pools featuring the ancient healing waters of the area, additional medical services and the Roman Thermae can be experienced during the week for an additional rate.

The Ranch Italy at Palazzo Fiuggi is offered at a starting rate of $9,100 USD per person for double occupancy and $10,650 USD for a single room and includes 7 nights and 8 days (Sunday-Sunday) of daily guided hikes, fitness and exercise classes, daily massage, diagnostic testing, blood panel, medical consultation, accommodations, all meals and some evening elective nutrition talks and a return airport transfer at the conclusion of the program on Sunday morning. Upgrades are available at an increased rate, up to 60 days prior to arrival.

About The Ranch

A luxury healthy lifestyle company, The Ranch features acclaimed results-oriented, fitness and wellness retreats along with an assortment of healthy food and beauty products. The company was founded in September 2010 with the launch of The Ranch Malibu, a seven-day health immersion and has since expanded to include The Ranch Private, The Ranch 9.0 and most recently The Ranch Italy at Palazzo Fiuggi which is launching May 15, 2022. All programs are designed to recalibrate the mind and body through an intense fitness and wellness regimen paired with a highly structured, plant-based nutritional diet. They deliver sustainable results by providing guests with the skills, discipline and practice to make lasting changes. In just over a decade, The Ranch has established a devout following, with a return rate of more than 50%, along with critical acclaim. It is annually featured in Conde Nast Traveler's Readers' Choice Awards - topping the list of destination spas in the US and placing in the top 10 of international spas in both 2020 and 2021 - and Travel + Leisure's World's Best Awards.

About Palazzo Fiuggi Wellness Medical Retreat

Located on an ancient hilltop in a private 8-hectare park, just 50 minutes away from Rome, Palazzo Fiuggi Wellness Medical Retreat opened Summer 2021. The culmination of years of scientific and medical research, innovative protocols development and a team of experts learning how to strengthen ones immune system and cellular regeneration of the body and mind, to maximise your health and wellbeing. At Palazzo Fiuggi, you will discover how the four natural elements; water, earth, air and fire can be balanced to achieve a harmonious state of health and mental wellbeing. At 700 metres above sea level, it offers clean and pure oxygen-rich air that creates the ideal altitude for personal transformation.

There is a choice of wellness and medical programmes on offer for guests staying at Palazzo Fiuggi to include: Complete Life Rewind, Optimal Weight, Deep Detox, Full Immuno Boost, Post Covid 19.

