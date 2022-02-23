Pet Supplies Plus Acquires Wag N' Wash Natural Pet Food & Grooming

LIVONIA, Mich., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pet Supplies Plus , ("PSP" or the "Company") the largest independent pet retailer in North America with over 600 stores in 39 states, announced today it has acquired Wag N' Wash, an emerging natural pet food, self-wash, and grooming franchise with over 15 locations.

Wag N’ Wash Natural Pet Food & Grooming store front (PRNewswire)

Each brand will continue to operate as separate entities, providing pet product knowledge, personalized service and a distinct playful, local shopping experience in their respective communities. All Wag N' Wash corporate team members will remain at Wag Central and continue to be instrumental in growing the business.

Pet Supplies Plus offers a convenient selection of services, prescription fulfillment, and a full assortment of pet products for all types of furry, scaly and feathery friends, including live animals, while Wag N' Wash is mainly centered on self-wash, grooming services, and natural food options primarily for dogs and select cat items. Both franchise systems have healthy unit economics as demand for pet products and services continues to grow and pet parents remain loyal to shopping local.

"The acquisition presents mutual benefits for franchisees, neighbors and guests of both brands," said Pet Supplies Plus CEO Chris Rowland. "Pet Supplies Plus neighbors will see no change and will continue to receive the same neighborly service and access to all the same products for all types of pets. Wag N' Wash guests will continue to enjoy this fun and passionate brand's specialty offerings, but now will have access to an even greater assortment of products."

Rowland noted that new and existing franchise owners will have the opportunity to open a store under the Wag N' Wash or Pet Supplies Plus name, depending on what makes most sense for the market.

"Being under the Pet Supplies Plus umbrella company allows Wag N' Wash to unlock a new level of purchasing power, funding to advance expansion and collective negotiation for strategic placement in territories that may not make sense for a Pet Supplies Plus store," he said. "Because Wag N' Wash's specialty products and services are focused mainly on dogs, Pet Supplies Plus can further develop its presence in current and new markets without interfering with the neighbor's expectations of our brand."

Wag N' Wash Vice President Kristen Risby said the acquisition adds value to all parties involved. "Our owners find joy in serving their communities and pets well," she said. "Now, they can do this with enhanced resources, such as best-in-class fulfillment and assortment though a collective supply chain, back-office functionality and technology, pricing and cost support and more. It's a win for everyone from the franchise owners to the guests and their pets."

Wag N' Wash original founders Jef Strauss and Dan Remus will remain on for a minimum of two years. "As the pet landscape evolves, this will allow the brand to reach its full potential by reaching more guests at a better pace," Remus said.

Strauss added, "Culture was very important to us when looking for a partner. Both Pet Supplies Plus and Wag N' Wash believes in community, local retail and a fun experience in our stores. This was the right fit. With strong infrastructure behind them, passionate owners can build local relationships and deliver the ultimate experiential retail experience."

The acquisition supports PSP's commitment to grow the independent pet specialty channel, while equipping franchisees with best-in-class support to focus on what they love most – fostering relationships at the local level with guests and their pets.

About Pet Supplies Plus

Pet Supplies Plus, a subsidiary of Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRG), is focused on making it easier to get better products and services for your pet. With over 600 locations in 39 states, the stores have a streamlined design making it easy to navigate a wide assortment of natural pet foods, goods, and services. Additionally, www.petsuppliesplus.com provides neighbors with additional shopping options to better meet their pet-shopping needs. Headquartered in Livonia, Michigan, Pet Supplies Plus ranked No. 20 in Entrepreneur magazine's 43rd Annual Franchise 500® list as of 2022, and is ranked as the Top Full-Service Pet Supplies Franchise for the eighth year running for its exceptional performance in areas including financial strength and stability, growth rate and system size. For more information on Pet Supplies Plus franchise opportunities, visit www.petsuppliesplusfranchising.com .

About Wag N' Wash

Wag N' Wash Natural Pet Food & Grooming, a full-line specialty retail destination for cats and dogs, has a mission to recognize, promote and foster the positive impact that companion pets and their humans have on each other. Wag N' Wash provides fresh-baked dog treats, natural food, supplements, full-service grooming and self-wash facilities and toys. In 2020, Wag N' Wash was ranked on Denver Business Journal's Colorado-Based Franchisors List, Franchise Times Top 200+ List and Included on Franchise Gator's Top 100 Franchisees List for the third year. Today, there are over 15 Wag N' Wash locations open across the nation. To learn more about Wag N' Wash, please visit https://wagnwash.com.

Media Contact: Angelic Venegas, Fishman PR, (847) 945-1300, avenegas@fishmanpr.com

Wag N’ Wash Natural Pet Food & Grooming, a full-line specialty retail destination for cats and dogs, has a mission to recognize, promote and foster the positive impact that companion pets and their humans have on each other. (PRNewswire)

Franchise Pet Supplies Plus is focused on making it easier to get better products for your pet. (PRNewsfoto/Pet Supplies Plus) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pet Supplies Plus