MANAMED INC. NAMED OFFICIAL PARTNER OF THE UFC PERFORMANCE INSTITUTE

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ManaMed Inc. , a leading provider of orthopedic devices that range from bracing, soft goods, electrical stimulation and vascular therapy devices, and the UFC Performance Institute (UFC PI), the world's leading high-performance service provider for mixed martial arts (MMA) athletes, today announced a multi-year partnership in which ManaMed products will be made available to UFC athletes who utilize UFC PI services.

ManaMed will provide UFC athletes access to high-quality equipment and a personalized "Fight Night" recovery kit

Under terms of the agreement, ManaMed is named an Official Partner of the UFC Performance Institute and will provide UFC athletes access to high quality orthopedic braces, soft goods, and a personalized "Fight Night" recovery kit with key splinting and stabilizing essentials, such as crutches, knee braces and walking boots.

"We have always wanted to partner with high performance athletes, elevate their care, and provide them with products that help them return to action quicker," said ManaMed President and CEO, Trevor Theriot. "The UFC PI is one of the most forward-thinking sports research and performance organizations worldwide, and we are honored to partner with them at their facilities in the United States and China."

This partnership is the first of many steps toward ManaMed's future growth and integration into the professional sports and athletics industry. In working with UFC PI in China, ManaMed is also jumpstarting its goal of expanding its business and becoming the leading international provider of orthopedic devices.

"UFC would not be the sport it is today without the passion our athletes bring, which is why their health and performance is our top priority," said UFC Director of Physical Therapy, Heather Linden. "We look forward to working with ManaMed to provide our athletes with high-quality products that will help them safely get back to the Octagon sooner."

ABOUT MANAMED

ManaMed is a pioneer of designing, developing and distributing innovative medical devices. The company offers a wide range of orthopedic solutions for both physician and patient needs ranging from bracing to vascular therapy devices, assisted mobility devices, electrical stimulation, maternity, and DVT prevention products. With extensive product and innovative offerings, ManaMed provides solutions to address the patient's continuum of care from performance and mobility to post-operative rehabilitation. For over seven years ManaMed has been creating products that help people get back on their feet after injury or surgery, enabling them to stay active longer. For additional information about ManaMed, please visit www.ManaMed.com.

ABOUT UFC PERFORMANCE INSTITUTE

In 2017, UFC opened the world's first mixed martial arts multi-disciplinary research, innovation and performance center, the UFC Performance Institute, in Las Vegas. The state-of-the-art, 30,000 square-foot facility provides benefits and services to all athletes competing under the UFC banner. The Performance Institute is equipped with a full-time staff of experts in the fields of strength and conditioning, nutrition, and physical therapy, with a designed focus to provide athletes with world-class performance optimization. In 2019, UFC opened a Performance Institute in Shanghai, the world's largest, state-of-the-art MMA training and development facility. Nearly three times as large as the first UFC Performance Institute, the 93,000 square-foot facility in Shanghai serves as a training hub to develop and support the next generation of MMA athletes from mainland China and the greater Asia-Pacific region.

