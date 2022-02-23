Kaleyra Partners with Bosch Group to Power Communications for its Mobility Solutions in India

NEW YORK and VIENNA, Va., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSE: KLR) (NYSE American: KLR WS) ("Kaleyra" or the "Company"), a rapidly growing cloud communications software provider delivering a secure system of application programming interfaces (APIs) and connectivity solutions in the API/Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) market, has been selected by Bosch Group, a leading global supplier of technology and services, as their trusted vendor to power the Bosch Mobility Solutions cloud communications in India.

Bosch Group's most prominent business sector, Mobility Solutions, generated sales of over $47 billion in 2020 alone, contributing 59% of their total sales from operations. Kaleyra's wide range of robust APIs, coupled with its no-code, intuitive cloud platform, will allow Bosch Mobility Solutions to build reliable and secure omnichannel experiences and engage their customers in India via SMS, RCS, MMS, voice, video, WhatsApp, chatbots, and beyond.

"We are honored to have Bosch as a customer," explains Dario Calogero, CEO of Kaleyra. "With this win, we have added another Fortune 500 brand to the already extensive list of top global enterprises that choose Kaleyra, a reflection of our ability to deliver top-tier quality communications across multiple channels worldwide. We look forward to our continued partnership with the Bosch Group team."

Kaleyra, founded in Italy in 1999, is now ranked as one of the top-5 CPaaS providers globally, serving almost 4,000 enterprise customers in four continents. Some of Kaleyra's partnerships include the world's leading financial institutions, e-commerce players, OTTs, software companies, logistic enablers, healthcare providers, and retailers. Trusted by well-known global enterprise brands like Bosch Group, Kaleyra offers robust security and reliability to its consumers around the world who expect strong data protection and customized experiences via mobile devices.

About Bosch Group

The Bosch Group is a leading global supplier of technology and services. It employs roughly 395,000 associates worldwide (as of December 31, 2020). The company generated sales of 71.5 billion euros in 2020. Its operations are divided into four business sectors: Mobility Solutions, Industrial Technology, Consumer Goods, and Energy and Building Technology.

As a leading IoT provider, Bosch offers innovative solutions for smart homes, Industry 4.0, and connected mobility. Bosch is pursuing a vision of mobility that is sustainable, safe, and exciting. It uses its expertise in sensor technology, software, and services, as well as its own IoT cloud, to offer its customers connected, cross-domain solutions from a single source. The Bosch Group's strategic objective is to facilitate connected living with products and solutions that either contain artificial intelligence (AI) or have been developed or manufactured with its help. Bosch improves the quality of life worldwide with products and services that are innovative and spark enthusiasm. In short, Bosch creates technology that is "Invented for life." The Bosch Group comprises Robert Bosch GmbH and its roughly 440 subsidiary and regional companies in some 60 countries. Including sales and service partners, Bosch's global manufacturing, engineering, and sales network cover nearly every country in the world. With its more than 400 locations worldwide, the Bosch Group has been carbon neutral since the first quarter of 2020. The basis for the company's future growth is its innovative strength. At 129 locations across the globe, Bosch employs some 73,000 associates in research and development, of which nearly 34,000 are software engineers.

About Kaleyra

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSE: KLR) (NYSE American: KLR WS) is a global group providing mobile communication services to financial institutions, e-commerce players, OTTs, software companies, logistic enablers, healthcare providers, retailers, and other large organizations worldwide.

Kaleyra today has a customer base of 3800+ companies spread around the world. Through its proprietary platform and robust APIs, Kaleyra manages multi-channel integrated communication services, consisting of messaging, rich messaging and instant messaging, video, push notifications, e-mail, voice services, and chatbots.

Kaleyra's technology makes it possible to safely and securely manage billions of messages monthly with over 1600 operator connections in 190+ countries, including all tier-1 US carriers.

