Hello Pal Appoints Sean Prescott as Advisor

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hello Pal International Inc. ("Hello Pal" or the "Company") (CSE:HP) (Frankfurt:27H) (OTC:HLLPF), a provider of rapidly growing international live-streaming, language learning and social-crypto platform, is pleased to announce that it has appointed Sean Prescott as an advisor of Hello Pal.

"Sean, as founder of UniCrypt, developed and commercialized a payment interface between fiat and crypto currency. Together with our collaboration with UniCrypt, Sean will be instrumental in rolling out our plans to permit Hello Pal users to trade cryptocurrencies and transfer digital assets over a decentralized trading platform," said KL Wong, Founder and Chairman of the Company.

"The technical teams at UniCrypt and Hello Pal will be finalizing a beta version of the digital wallet within the next week. With the beta version of the wallet, Hello Pal users will be able to transfer Doge coin amongst each other. We anticipate this will have positive affect on the livestreaming user base and its continued growth outside of China."

Mr. Prescott is the founder and executive chairman of UniCrypt and has over two decades of experience in the enterprise information technology & banking industry. Sean has established a wide range of complex project knowledge as a contractor, consultant, program manager, developer and security analyst. His work varies from developing cross-platform trading systems, over real-time end-to-end communication encryption frameworks, to high-performance/high-security order routing systems.

About the Hello Pal Platform

The Hello Pal Platform is a proprietary suite of mobile applications built on a user-friendly messaging interface that focus on social interaction, language learning and travel. Hello Pal, has been designed from the ground up to be easy to use and enables users' the freedom to speak in their own language regardless of the other person's language they are speaking to. Hello Pal's overriding mission is to bring the world closer together through social interaction, language learning and travel. By creating a platform where it is easy to instantly interact with others around the world and giving them the tools to communicate with each other in a joyful and fun way, we hope to do our part (however small) in fostering understanding and tolerance between all citizens of the world.

