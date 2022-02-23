GOGORO MANUFACTURES ONE-MILLIONTH BATTERY, DEMONSTRATES SUCCESS OF OPEN BATTERY SWAPPING ECOSYSTEM Since launching in 2015, the Gogoro Network battery swapping platform has established itself as a global leader with 10 vehicle makers, 47 models and 255 million battery swaps.

TAIPEI, Taiwan, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gogoro® Inc., a global technology leader in battery swapping ecosystems that enable sustainable mobility solutions for cities, today announced it has manufactured its one-millionth battery. Launched in 2015, Gogoro Battery Swapping has become the de facto battery swapping standard for two-wheel vehicles in Taiwan, powering 95% of all electric two-wheelers. Gogoro's open battery swapping ecosystem in Taiwan currently supports seven different vehicle brands and accounted for more than 25% of all two-wheelers sold in Taipei in December 2021.

Gogoro’s one-millionth battery is a testament to how an open battery swapping ecosystem can flourish by facilitating how governments, a wide range of vehicle makers and riders can embrace sustainable electric transportation (PRNewswire)

"Gogoro's one-millionth battery is a testament to how an open battery swapping ecosystem can flourish by facilitating how governments, a wide range of vehicle makers and riders can embrace sustainable electric transportation," said Horace Luke, founder, chairman, and chief executive officer of Gogoro. "Since launching in 2015, Gogoro has managed more than 255 million battery swaps and together with our customers have saved 384-million kg (846-million lbs) of CO2."



At the heart of Gogoro's ecosystem is the Gogoro Network, an open and interoperable battery swapping platform that was recognized in 2021 by Guidehouse Insights as the leading battery swapping company for lightweight urban vehicles in the world. Gogoro Network is a new generation of swappable battery refueling that is smart, scalable, and continually optimizing itself to be dynamic and versatile for people, communities, and businesses. With more than 450,000 riders and over 10,000 battery swapping GoStations at over 2,300 locations, Gogoro Network is hosting 340,000 daily battery swaps with more than 255 million total battery swaps to date.

"Battery swapping is emerging as a breakthrough technology that could greatly accelerate the adoption of light electric vehicles. Most importantly, battery swap networks can eliminate range anxiety, reduce upfront vehicle costs, and address consumer concerns around slow EV charging speeds and battery obsolescence and reliability," says Ryan Citron, Senior Research Analyst at Guidehouse Insights.

Gogoro Network battery swapping has demonstrated interoperable success by enabling multiple generations of batteries, swapping stations and vehicles to integrate and work together. For example, Gogoro's first batteries from 2015 can work on its latest vehicles and can integrate across different generations of GoStations.

Gogoro established the Powered By Gogoro Network (PBGN) program to help vehicle makers accelerate the development of electric two-wheel vehicles that integrate with Gogoro Network battery swapping. The Gogoro Development Kit (GDK) provides vehicle partners with access to its intelligent drivetrains and controllers, components, and smart systems.

Founded in 2011 to rethink urban energy and inspire the world to move through cities in smarter and more sustainable ways, Gogoro leverages the power of innovation to change the way urban energy is distributed and consumed. Gogoro's battery swapping and vehicle platforms offer a smart, proven and sustainable long-term ecosystem for delivering a new approach to urban mobility. Gogoro has quickly become an innovation leader in vehicle design and electric propulsion, smart battery design, battery swapping, and advanced cloud services that utilize artificial intelligence to manage battery availability and safety. The challenge is massive, but the opportunity to disrupt the status quo, establish new standards, and achieve new levels of sustainable transportation growth in densely populated cities is even greater. For more information, visit www.gogoro.com/news and follow Gogoro on Twitter: @wearegogoro.

