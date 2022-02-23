Crisis24, a GardaWorld Company, and Direct Travel, Inc. Announce Strategic Partnership to Enhance Services, Capabilities

Partnership to elevate travel risk management and travel services, expand market share

MONTREAL and DENVER, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Direct Travel, Inc., one of North America's largest travel management companies, and leading global integrated risk management firm Crisis24, a GardaWorld company, today announced the commencement of a strategic partnership.

Direct Travel is a privately held company created to help fill the service void in the marketplace for middle market travel accounts. The team—compiled of key industry leaders—provides corporate travel, meetings and events and leisure services through a distinct regional structure to provide clients with smart consultation, tailored solutions and a true partnership.

Drawing from more than 25,000 sources in over 25 different languages, Crisis24 provides leading intelligence and technologies as the team monitors and analyzes developments and risks related to health, kidnapping, terrorism, environment, transportation, asset security, and geopolitics around the globe.

Through the strategic partnership, Crisis24 will continue their mission of addressing the needs of organizations and individuals to provide duty of care programs and ensure business continuity. By combining Direct Travel's access to clients in the middle market with Crisis24's unmatched intelligence and technological resources, the partnership will allow middle market clients to access the best and most advanced actionable risk management solutions.

"One of our greatest attributes is our ability to offer truly flexible solutions to build every aspect of the traveler and travel management experience," said Stephan Malvoisin, Senior Vice President at Crisis24. "In an industry where it's common for clients to feel like just another number, our unique approach is a true differentiator and we're committed to providing the best services to keep our clients and their assets informed and protected."

"Our strategic partnership with Crisis24 allows us to leverage the expertise of each organization to deliver best-in-class services at a time when safety and security has never been more important or more valued by our clients," said Darryl Hoover, Chief Technology Officer at Direct Travel.

Direct Travel and Crisis24 will work in concert to provide industry-leading competencies to support the strategic decision making to keep our clients and their assets safe.

For more information about global integrated risk management capabilities and this newly formed strategic partnership, visit www.crisis24.com.

About Crisis24, a GardaWorld company

Crisis24, a GardaWorld company, is widely regarded as the leading integrated risk management, crisis response, consulting and global protective solutions firm, serving the world's most influential people, disruptive brands and prominent organizations. Championed by our advanced Global Operation Centers and our highly skilled team of intelligence analysts, we offer highly specialized services, 24/7 security and consulting, with the technology and AI to power it all across the globe. For more information, visit www.crisis24.com.

About Direct Travel, Inc.

Direct Travel is a leading provider of corporate travel management services. The company has been providing travel management for over 40 years, working with clients to develop highly customized travel programs. By leveraging both the expertise of its people and innovative solutions, Direct Travel enables clients to derive the greatest value from their travel program in terms of superior service, progressive technologies and significant cost savings. Direct Travel has offices in over 70 locations across North America and the UK, and is currently ranked 9th on Travel Weekly's Power List. For more information, visit www.dt.com.

