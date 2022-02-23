CARNIVAL CRUISE LINE GIVES FIRST LOOK AT CARNIVAL CELEBRATION

MIAMI, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In conjunction with the kickoff of the company's 50th birthday festivities, Carnival Cruise Line is giving guests a first look at Carnival Celebration, sister ship to the incredibly popular Mardi Gras, that will debut in Miami this November, revealing details on four of its six zones including Celebration Central.

On a Carnival cruise, guests' vacations start in the atrium, and on Carnival Celebration, that is in Celebration Central. Spanning Decks 6, 7 and 8, Celebration Central is an update to the fabulous starboard side atrium that debuted on Mardi Gras, designed as the heart of the ship's celebratory spirit with a whole new look and the feeling of a festive party woven throughout.

Celebration Central will also feature the awe-inspiring, three-deck-high atrium that guests are quickly getting to know and love, but with a ceiling that appears as a burst of a confetti canon made of approximately 1,400 color-changing lighting fixtures that will transform from day to night. Functional as it is eye-catching, the space will include 3,000-square-foot floor-to-ceiling windows on the side of the ship that will change into 16 individually controlled, six- by 14-foot LED screens to work hand in hand with the ever-changing entertainment options, including live music, special effects, aerial acrobatic performances, and high-energy shows.

Introducing nods to Carnival's Fun Ship history, guests will spot pieces from former Carnival ships that will be repurposed to blend with the ship's modern decor throughout Celebration Central and beyond. For example, in the Aquaria Bar, ocean-themed glass murals from Carnival Victory by Italian artist Luciano Vistosi will be incorporated into a striking two-deck-high decorative wall behind the bar to create an aquarium-like effect, inspiring the name. And the Tropicale Bar is named after Carnival's first ship to sport the line's iconic funnel.

"From a design perspective, we are incorporating elements from our former ships, paying homage to the history of Carnival, and also showcasing Carnival Celebration as a modern, innovative and forward-looking vessel," said Ben Clement, senior vice president of new builds, refurbishment and product innovation. "While similar to Mardi Gras with a plethora of options for dining, entertainment and relaxation, Celebration will have her own personality, one that celebrates all things Carnival, intertwining where we have been with where we are going."

Celebration Central will also include food and beverage options, such as JavaBlue Café, Bonsai Sushi and Bonsai Teppanyaki, and feel-good entertainment such as Piano Bar 88 and The Punchliner Comedy Club.

The Ultimate Playground

After such an incredible response from guests on Mardi Gras, the centerpiece of Carnival Celebration's Ultimate Playground (Decks 18-20 Aft) will be BOLT, The Ultimate Sea Coaster, soon to be the second roller coaster at sea, recognized by Popular Science with a "Best of What's New" award. Guests can expect the thrills they've raved about as all-electric, motorcycle-inspired vehicles race along an 800-foot-long track 187 feet above the sea achieving speeds of up to 40 miles per hour.

Reaching a very exciting milestone, Mauer Rides, the manufacturer of the groundbreaking top-deck attraction, has fully assembled BOLT on land and is currently conducting initial shoreside unmanned test runs in Munich, Germany. BOLT will soon be reassembled and installed aboard Carnival Celebration. To see a video, click here https://youtu.be/rhqp444r7E8.

Designed for fun for all-ages, the zone will also be home to the WaterWorks aqua park and SportSquare featuring a mini-golf course, full-court basketball and an exhilarating ropes course.

Summer Landing and Lido

Carnival Celebration's Summer Landing zone (Deck 8 Aft) will continue to serve as the greatest chill spot at sea with Guy's Pig & Anchor Smokehouse Brewhouse, offering smoked-on-board favorites created by Guy Fieri and an assortment of Carnival's ParchedPig craft beers brewed on site, in addition to pools and whirlpools, The Watering Hole poolside bar, and the Heroes Tribute Lounge honoring military personnel.

And the poolside zone, Lido (Decks 16-17 Aft), will feature all of the delicious and fun experiences from Mardi Gras including the two-level RedFrog Tiki Bar designed to transport guests to a South Pacific paradise, Shaquille O'Neal's Big Chicken restaurant, guest-favorite Guy's Burger Joint, Seafood Shack, and BlueIguana Cantina, with offerings perfect for any tastebud, any time.

Carnival Celebration will be the second Carnival ship to be powered by a Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) propulsion system, part of Carnival Corporation's green cruising platform. The ship will debut in November from the redesigned state-of-the-art Terminal F at PortMiami, the line's third terminal at the port and its largest in South Florida.

Additional details and zones on Carnival Celebration will be revealed in the coming months leading up to the ship's inaugural sailing from Miami on Nov. 21.

For additional information on Carnival Cruise Line and to book a cruise vacation, call 1-800-CARNIVAL, visit www.carnival.com , or contact your favorite travel advisor or online travel site.

Carnival Cruise Line, part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK), is proud to be known as America's Cruise Line with a total of 24 ships, sailing from 14 U.S. homeports and employing more than 40,000 team members from 120 nationalities. Carnival's newest ship, Mardi Gras, featuring the first roller coaster at sea and the first in the Americas powered by eco-friendly Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), sailed from Port Canaveral, Fla., July 31, 2021. As part of its 50th Birthday festivities, Carnival Celebration, sister ship to Mardi Gras, is scheduled to debut in late 2022 from PortMiami, as well as Carnival Jubilee from Galveston in 2023.

