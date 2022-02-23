Blder Launches to Tackle the Red-Hot Surge for Executive Talent

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In the midst of arguably the most talent-hungry periods in the last five decades, Blder launches this month as a niche boutique executive talent solution that accelerates unicorn companies during crucial moments of high growth. The company's core services include executive search, diversity and inclusion, talent intelligence sourcing, executive compensation, and succession planning. With the war for talent at an unprecedented high, Blder sees a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to revolutionize the archetype by deep diving with early and late stage companies when they need it most.

As investors harpooned a staggering $621 billion into venture capital in 2021, all of these ventures now share a common goal: hire talent, faster. Blder delivers that, leveraging experience from management consulting and operators serving billions to net leaders who can get the most profitable products to market fast. Specializing in product, engineering, and growth, the company offers expertise in the following areas:

Executive Search - Through retained search, Blder manages the full lifecycle for critical hires at the board, c-suite, and vice president levels.

Diversity and Inclusion - The company advises on best practices for underrepresented talent, including attracting leadership and educating existing workforce.

Talent Intelligence Sourcing - Blder sources talent to help clients identify new markets, enumerate competitor opportunities, and map underrepresented skills.

Executive Compensation - Consultants coach on benchmarks regarding base salary, bonus structure, private and public equity, and total rewards.

Succession Planning - Blder's team advises on business transformation, developing strategies for unplanned departures and building key relationships with luminaries.

Blder is founded by Galen Beyea, a Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook) veteran who began his career with executive search firms Korn Ferry and Heidrick & Struggles. Beyea joined Meta when it was a company of 10,000 employees and went on to hire more than sixty executives as the tech giant scaled to 70,000 staff. While at Meta, he developed a highly specialized framework for executing complex executive searches in hyperscale technology.

Blder will release an advanced SaaS platform later this year to help drive delivery of its solutions, embracing the augmented and virtual landscape as the future of global industry. "The future of executive talent is analogous to our progression into the metaverse, made scalable through automation and richly immersive through augmented and virtual reality," Beyea said. "We have a responsibility to engage and deploy our resources in this global transformation. Blder is predicated on that mission."

