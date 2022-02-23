BIÂN APPOINTS CHIEF MARKETING & CULTURE OFFICER

CHICAGO, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BIÂN, the luxury private member's club which has inspired a seismic shift in the wellness industry with an innovative and peerless approach to the concept of living well, announces the appointment of marketing veteran, Justine Fedak, to the position of Chief Marketing & Culture Officer (CMO). Ms. Fedak is a self-declared Corporate Hippie, motivational speaker, and socially conscious brand marketing leader with expertise in spearheading disruptive innovation and leading high-performing teams to deliver growth.

Enthusiastic Member Takes Her Life's Passion To BIÂN

As BIÂN's CMO, Fedak will lead marketing, culture/innovation and support member initiatives. She's tasked with growing BIÂN's membership, which values community, health, fitness and social wellbeing. "BIÂN is my true passion," shares Fedak. "I started as a member and became a brand evangelist - it was a dream come true to be made CMO."

When Fedak toured BIÂN, she knew she was "home," and when the partners invited her to become a full-time leader in the role of CMO, she immediately set forth to formally help build BIÂN's unique wellness ecosystem for more like-minded people on their own path to overall wellness.

After being diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis in 2001, Fedak became an advocate for healthy living and is a dedicated meditator. After walking with a cane for over a decade, and other challenges related to MS, she recently regained full health – deemed a medical miracle.

"BIÂN is my sanctuary," says Fedak. "I'm so inspired by the team here, how the doctors are able to combine such different but complementary modalities for our diverse yet like-minded members fuels me to be part of something bigger than myself."

Envisioned by Co-Founders, Kevin Boehm, Joseph Fisher, and Robb Leone, and Partners, Mar Soraparu, Chief Medical Officer, Angelo Costas, MD and Chief Aesthetic & Beauty Officer, Julius Few, MD – each of whom commands unparalleled expertise in their fields – BIÂN is built on a foundation of holistic wellness, vitality and social well-being. The pioneering club weaves Eastern and Western philosophies; concierge medicine; holistic apothecary; fitness programming; chef-driven food and beverage offerings; cutting edge therapeutic modalities; luxurious spa, aesthetic & beauty services and grand social gathering spaces – all in one dynamic, design-forward space.

@BIÂN #liveBIÂN

View original content:

SOURCE BIÂN