Bakar Labs Partners with Wilson Sonsini to Provide Corporate and Intellectual Property Legal Services to Incubator Tenants

BERKELEY, Calif., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tenant companies at Bakar Labs will benefit from access to top-quality legal advice at Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati (Wilson Sonsini), Bakar Labs announced today.

"We're delighted to be able to engage the support of Wilson Sonsini. Our community of startups will now be able to easily access expert advice that enables them to confidently grow their companies on a solid legal foundation and win the confidence of investors," said Gino Segre, PhD, managing director of Bakar Labs, the incubator at UC Berkeley's Bakar BioEnginuity Hub. "Bakar Labs' mission is to support the growth of as many as 50 life science startups developing innovations that can make meaningful difference in human health and sustainability. We offer well-equipped laboratory and office space, and a rich array of programming to empower our community of startups to succeed."

Wilson Sonsini is participating as a Founding Affiliate of Bakar Labs. The firm will offer entrepreneurs easy access to leading legal talent, including PhD-level attorneys. Additionally, Wilson Sonsini will contribute to startup educational seminars, provide thought leadership in support of continuing education, and take an active role in advising incubator leadership on key strategic questions during the ramp-up phase of incubator operations, including participation in periodic industry advisory meetings—all with the goal of improving the ecosystem for incubator tenants, achieving more equitable engagement, and expanding access to financial and other resources.

"Bay Area bio-entrepreneurs are incredibly innovative about seeing market needs and inventing and developing technologies to meet them. The level of technological expertise is extremely high. Wilson Sonsini is proud to have helped enable many founders to build their companies on solid corporate and intellectual property legal foundations, which is key to winning investors' confidence from the beginning. We look forward to engaging with tenants at Bakar Labs as they launch and grow their companies," said Vern Norviel, partner at Wilson Sonsini.

About Bakar BioEnginuity Hub

The Bakar BioEnginuity Hub empowers fearless founders — and founders in the making — to realize bold solutions to our world's most pressing problems. Focused on people working at the convergence of the life sciences with the physical, engineering, and data sciences, the Bakar BioEnginuity Hub provides the intellectual, entrepreneurial, and community resources needed to learn and then to launch their own ventures. The Bakar BioEnginuity Hub is located on the UC Berkeley campus in the stunning Woo Hon Fai Hall. Visit bioenginuityhub.berkeley.edu.

About Bakar Labs

Bakar Labs is the flagship life science-focused incubator at UC Berkeley's Bakar BioEnginuity Hub. Operated by QB3, Bakar Labs provides extensive equipment, lab and office facilities, and a community of like-minded entrepreneurs to helps startups grow. Bakar Labs can support as many as 50 early-stage companies from around the world focused on translating life science-based innovations that promise to improve human health. No UC affiliation is required to join. For information about how to join or form a partnership, visit bakarlabs.berkeley.edu.

About Wilson Sonsini

Wilson Sonsini represents the pioneers and disruptors associated with market-changing innovation. Our firm is synonymous with ushering promising, innovative companies through their business life cycle. Wilson Sonsini's life sciences practice offers a multi-disciplinary team of attorneys, patent agents, and scientific advisors. Our professionals work with scientists, entrepreneurs, and investors who have helped foster groundbreaking discoveries in nearly every field of medicine and healthcare. We represent clients in a wide range of strategic and operational corporate areas and help them with complex commercial and tech transactions driven by intellectual property and innovation. For more information, visit www.wsgr.com.

