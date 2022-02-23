Author & Illustrator of "From the Pocket of an Overcoat" Donates Acclaimed New Children's Book to Inspire Reading to Underserved Youth in Recognition of "Read Across America Day" Author Robert Vincent to be Featured on Vroman's Bookstore Live Virtual Event on Feb. 28th

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Taking a step to improve early childhood literacy and inspire young readers, Robert Vincent, author and illustrator of "From the Pocket of an Overcoat" (Friendly Falls Press; Archway Publishing from Simon & Schuster) will be donating his acclaimed new children's book to Los Angeles underserved students at the ICEF Innovation Los Angeles Charter School (IILA) and to the South Los Angeles faith-based nonprofit organization, West Angeles Community Development Corporation (WACDC) to celebrate Read Across America Day observed annually on Dr. Seuss' birthday, March 2.

Inaugurated by the National Education Association, Read Across America began as an initiative to encourage children to become excited about reading. "Reading is a vital part of a child's development, naturally one of the cornerstones of education," says L.A.-based Vincent. "I am very glad to share Max's story with the kids at IILA and WACDC and hope they enjoy it as much as I enjoyed writing it."

"We are grateful for and honored by the book donation being provided to our school community by Mr. Vincent," says Leslie Shaw-McGee, Principal of ICEF Innovation Los Angeles Charter School. "As educators, we understand that reading is the foundational support on which all other student academics are built. Our students are sure to enjoy Max's story which will add to the many adventures they are able to take through their imaginations and the books they read."

Vincent also will be a featured Los Angeles author at Vroman's Bookstore Live! virtual event on Monday, February 28th starting at 6 p.m. (PST). Attendance is free with registration and open to the public. For more information, visit www.vromansbookstore.com.

About "From the Pocket of an Overcoat"

"From the Pocket of an Overcoat" is a beautiful hardcover book that is based on the real-life story of a cat named Max adopted by Vincent's son Matthew from a homeless woman in Dallas who found Max as a tiny kitten and had him in the pocket of her overcoat as she was trying to find him a home. The tale is about an affable cat, Max Buckles, and how he finds himself and his way to a new home – moving from the cozy overcoat pocket of Sally in the city, to the country with Farmer Buckles and his other animals, including four dogs – Sam, Tots, Scotty (who isn't Scottish but is plaid), and Junior Buckles. Along the way, he discovers a true sense of belonging within his new family. As told through the journey of Max the cat, this is a story about self-identity, acceptance, and animal rescue and adoption. To learn more, visit www.maxbuckles.com or explore the following hashtags: #maxbuckles, #maxbucklesbooks, #maxthecat, #readenjoysharemax and #fromthepocketofanovercoat. The book is available online (MSRP $17.99 USD) at Amazon, bn.com , target.com , and at the book's website, maxbuckles.com .

About Robert Vincent

Robert Vincent is a children's book author and illustrator, as well as the author of a number of other literary works. He lives in Los Angeles with his wife Kathy. Robert and Kathy's son Matthew is a violinist with the Oakland Symphony and Sacramento Philharmonic & Opera. In December 2009, Matthew adopted a lovable black cat named Max. The rest, as they say, is history.

