Vision Innovation Partners Completes 23rd Acquisition, Adds Virginia Eye Care Practice to Mid-Atlantic Platform

ANNAPOLIS, Md., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Innovation Partners, a leading eye care platform, today announced that it has acquired SIEHT, a leading eye and laser center with two locations in Fredericksburg and Stafford, Virginia. The acquisition broadens Vision Innovation Partners' presence in Virginia and strengthens its growing network of ophthalmology practices in the Mid-Atlantic region.

"For the past 25 years, SIEHT has been dedicated to providing the highest level of eye care to the Fredericksburg region by utilizing the most advanced, state-of-the-art medical and surgical technology and techniques," said SIEHT Medical Director, Thomas Falkenberg, MD. "Joining Vision Innovation Partners further supports our commitment to excellence and innovation going forward and we are very excited about what the future holds with this partnership."

"Vision Innovation Partners aims to collaborate with practices exactly like SIEHT as we continue growing our platform," said Vision Innovation Partners Chief Executive Officer Michael Dunn. "Dr. Falkenberg and his team are leaders in customized cataract, glaucoma and laser vision correction procedures in their area and they are devoted to achieving the best vision results possible through the latest technological advancements."

Since its founding in 2017, Vision Innovation Partners has continuously demonstrated its commitment to partnering with top-performing doctors and expanding patient access to care across its growing network of practice locations and surgery centers in the Mid-Atlantic region. Vision Innovation Partners' footprint now includes 65 practice locations and 11 surgery centers across Maryland, Washington D.C., Virginia and Pennsylvania.

Vision Innovation Partners is backed by Centre Partners, a leading middle-market private equity firm focused on the healthcare and consumer sectors. Centre seeks to partner with founders and management teams to build exceptional businesses, providing management teams with access to its unique resources, including an extended network of experienced and proven operating executives. Founded in 1986, Centre has offices in New York and Los Angeles and has invested approximately $2.5 billion of equity capital in 88 transactions since its inception. Additional information is available at www.centrepartners.com.

