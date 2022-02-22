Subway® Record-Setting 2021 Sales Results to Fuel 2022 Positive Momentum

MILFORD, Conn., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Subway, one of the world's largest quick service restaurant brands, announced that 2021 was a record-setting year for the brand, driven by the launch of Eat Fresh® Refresh, the largest menu update in the brand's history, and the kick-off of its ongoing multi-year transformation journey.

Subway ended the year with U.S. sales exceeding projections by nearly $1.4 billion and its highest annual system average unit volume (AUV) since 2014. Despite challenges brought on by the pandemic, such as reduced operating hours, 75% of the system, representing more than 16,000 locations, experienced a 7.5% increase in same-store sales in 2021, compared to 2019. Overall U.S. restaurant same-store sales for the entire system were positive for the last three quarters of the year, progressively getting better and resulting in December sales up 8.7% versus the same period in 2019.

In addition to delivering better food — with improvements to many core ingredients on the menu — Subway's 2021 success is also attributed to offering guests a better digital and in-restaurant experience. Digital sales exceeded $1.3 billion in 2021, tripling since 2019, with efforts focused on being accessible and adapting to meet guests changing needs across online ordering, delivery, curbside, pick up and catering. Subway is also strategically focused on the quality of its restaurants and delivering a consistent, high-quality guest experience, including investing in remodels that offer a new, inviting and modernized look, and ensuring restaurants are in the best location and format.

"Subway's 2021 sales results indicate we have the right team and strategy to bring our multi-year transformation journey to life," said John Chidsey, CEO of Subway. "As we continue to evolve and build a better Subway, our priority remains working closely with our network of dedicated franchisees to help them grow their business and deliver a better food and better guest experience."

In 2022, Subway is keeping the momentum going as it continues to evolve to meet guest needs. Throughout the year, guests can expect to see even more craveable, signature menu items — like Subway's exclusive menu, The Vault™ — as well as enhanced digital channels, such as an all-new catering program coming in Spring 2022.

Internationally, over the past six months, Subway has signed agreements in India, Indonesia, Kuwait, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Thailand, resulting in a total of more than 3,000 future restaurant commitments across EMEA and APAC. 2022 will bring even more international agreements as the company continues to strategically expand and strengthen its footprint around the globe, partnering with strong, well-established operators with specific expertise in a market.

As one of the world's largest quick service restaurant brands, Subway serves freshly made-to-order sandwiches, wraps, salads and bowls to millions of guests, across more than 100 countries in more than 37,000 restaurants every day. Subway restaurants are owned and operated by Subway franchisees – a network that includes more than 20,000 dedicated entrepreneurs and small business owners – who are committed to delivering the best guest experience possible in their local communities.

