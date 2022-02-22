Relevate Health Acquires Axon Communications

CINCINNATI, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Relevate Health continues its aggressive growth strategy, announcing the acquisition of Boston-based Axon Communications and its proprietary suite of digital healthcare professional (HCP), field team, and patient engagement marketing products. Integrating Axon's products and capabilities expands Relevate Health's product line and enhances its capabilities to generate brand growth nationally through local relevance, delivering benchmark beating ROI to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device clients.

Relevate Health (PRNewswire)

Relevate Health continues its aggressive growth strategy, announcing the acquisition of Boston -based Axon Communications

"When selecting a new partner to elevate our HCP engagement capabilities, Axon was the clear choice," explains Jeff Spanbauer, Relevate Health CEO. "By integrating Axon, we now offer clients the market's most comprehensive, data-driven marketing capabilities that create local relevance at national scale through unique insights, enhanced HCP access, and an enhanced platform to continuously engage HCPs in a relevant manner."

With innovative products such as MyDoc Personalized Patient Education, KOLCast, and REPCast; Axon is the leading innovator in live and remote video capture, custom digital solutions, and omnichannel distribution. Axon's national digital film crew infrastructure enables the development of highly scalable video peer-to-peer and patient education programs.

Axon's proprietary products enhance field team access, catalyzing HCP engagement and activation. Combined with Relevate Health's unmatched data-insights and locally targeted KOL-led and rep-activated marketing products, the agency now offers an integrated suite of insight and engagement solutions for brands targeting HCPs and patients. "Axon adds products that open doors and increases physician access to drive behavioral change in partnership with our clients' local field force," said Spanbauer.

"With increasing demand for our products, we needed partners that have the scale and experience to support our rapid growth. Mountaingate Capital and Relevate Health are the perfect fit. Their proven track record of enterprise growth, as well as analytics and omnichannel capabilities, helps us more effectively engage HCPs and patients for our clients," says Relevate's newest board member, Chris Mutkoski. "Bringing our complementary product lines together is a huge win for brands, HCPs, and patients," adds Laney Mutkoski.

Relevate Health's headquarters remains in Cincinnati, with additional offices in New Jersey and Boston, employing over 160. Denver-based Mountaingate Capital, known for their "customer-centric buy-and-build" approach, backed the Axon deal.

Founded in 2007, Relevate Health is an award-winning healthcare marketing agency for pharmaceutical, biotech and medical device brands, recognized by MM&M, PM360, MedAdNews and more. Learn more at www.RelevateHealth.com.

For more information on Axon Communications and their unique products and solutions, please visit www.AxonRx.com. Axon Communications was co-founded in 2006 by husband-and-wife team, Chris and Laney Mutkoski.

Mountaingate Capital is a Denver-based private equity firm that specializes in building and empowering companies with strong growth potential and engaged leadership teams. Mountaingate has been honored for three consecutive years as one of the most founder-friendly private equity firms by Inc. Mountaingate's focus on organic growth coupled with its proven customer-centric buy-and-build approach and shared equity ownership with management creates more value for the end customer, while forging stronger, more collaborative, and more successful partnerships with management teams. Mountaingate targets investments in new platform companies with $5 million to $25 million of EBITDA, as well as add-on acquisitions of any size. For more information on Mountaingate, please visit www.Mountaingate.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Relevate Health