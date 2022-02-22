My Plates Number Plate Auction showcases 25 rare Texas plate numbers.

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- My Plates, the official vendor for specialty license plates in Texas, is auctioning 25 pure "number" license plates as part of their My Plates Number Plate Auction.

The Number Plate Auction showcases 25 pure “number plates” for sale. (PRNewswire)

These 25 rare Texas plate numbers range from a low of 0001 to a high of 0026. This is the first time My Plates has offered this unique range of four-digit number plates and it could be the last time these messages are available.

Winners of each lot will have the first right of renewal at the state's everyday pricing, which means you can keep the plate for as long as you choose to renew it. Each plate message offered in this auction is for an initial 5-year term and has an opening bid of only $500.

Unlike other Texas license plates, plates sold by My Plates at auction are legally transferable. The plate owner has the right to sell the plate message to another person with the same ongoing rights, or gift it to a family member or friend. As a result, auction plates could be an excellent investment.

"This auction offers a rare opportunity to purchase a pure number plate message that will truly stand out," said Steve Farrar.

Auction Details:

Dates: On now until March 30, 2022 .

Online auction accessed via www.myplates.com/auction

All bidders must be registered to place a bid.

People interested in the auction can visit www.myplates.com/auction for more information, to register and to view the complete list of plate messages for sale.

Winners get to place the plate message on any of the 100+ eligible My Plates Select designs.

Previous Auction Results:

- 12THMAN sold for $115,000 in September 2013, making it the most expensive plate message in Texas.

- HOUSTON sold for $25,000 in January 2013.

- 3 sold for $20,500 in May 2019.

- 8 sold for $10,500 in November 2018.

- ALAMO sold for $10,250 in March 2016.

- 15 sold for $10,000 in May 2021.

- 99 sold for $9,000 in April 2018.

- LO sold for $7,000 in May 2021.

- RARE sold for $3,400 in November 2021.

Why buy at Auction?

Opportunity to purchase a truly exclusive plate message from My Plates' reserve collection.

First right of renewal at the state's everyday pricing, which means you can keep the plate for as long as you choose to renew it.

Auction plates are fully transferable. Not only can they be transferred from one vehicle to another, but also person-to-person, such as parent to their children or friend-to-friend. The plate owner also has the right to sell the plate message to another person with the same ongoing rights. As a result, auction plates could be an excellent investment.

Peace of mind, knowing that you're purchasing your official Texas license plates from My Plates, the authorized specialty plate vendor for the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles.

Supports the General Revenue Fund of Texas , which provides services for all Texans.

My Plates designs and markets new specialty license plates as a vendor for the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles. Texans have purchased more than 600,000 My Plates since November 2009, contributing more than $120 million to the Texas General Revenue Fund. My Plates' goal is to create a long-term, mutually beneficial relationship designed to maximize revenues for the state through the sale of My Plates specialty plates. Learn more at www.MyPlates.com .

The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles (TxDMV) is a dynamic state agency dedicated to customer service, consumer protection and the success of motor vehicle-related industries. For every $1 the agency spends, it returns more than $10 in state revenue. These funds are primarily used to build and maintain the state's roads and bridges. Each year the agency registers approximately 25 million vehicles; regulates vehicle dealers; credentials buses and big trucks for intrastate and interstate commerce; issues oversize and overweight permits; and awards grants to law enforcement agencies to reduce vehicle burglaries and thefts. Learn more at www.TxDMV.gov .

