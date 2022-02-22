Mobile Backhaul with Microwave Transmission Equipment Grew 9 Percent in 2021, According to Dell'Oro Group Ericsson and NEC Gained Significant Market Share

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new report from Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, networks, and data center IT industries, Microwave Transmission equipment revenue from mobile backhaul grew 9 percent in 2021. The vendor with the most market share in this application was Huawei followed by Ericsson, Nokia, and Ceragon.

"Demand for microwave equipment was very robust in 2021," stated Jimmy Yu, Vice President at Dell'Oro Group. "However, with the component shortage, there lacked sufficient supply to keep up with the growing demand. As a result, many microwave vendors were unable to fulfill their orders by the end of the year and had to push off delivery into 2022. We estimate that had there been enough supply, the total Microwave Transmission market would have grown one percent higher," added Yu.

Highlights from the 4Q 2021 Quarterly Report:

Microwave Transmission revenue grew 5 percent in 2021, driven by the strength of mobile backhaul. Mobile backhaul growth was due to both 4G and 5G radio deployments. Revenue from Vertical markets such as public safety and utilities, declined slightly.

Market demand increased for both High Capacity and E/V Band systems. E/V Band system shipments grew at a higher pace of 11 percent in the year.

For 2021, Huawei held the highest market share in Mobile Backhaul, accounting for approximately one-third of total radio transceiver shipments.

Ericsson and NEC gained a significant amount of market share in mobile backhaul, each capturing three to four percentage points of additional revenue share.

