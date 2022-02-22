Leahy-IFP launches innovative All Friends Beverage Infusions, the 'better for you' beverage solution that's better for consumers, restaurant operators and the environment

GLENVIEW, Ill., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leahy-IFP introduces All Friends Beverage Infusions, a juice and tea-based concentrate line that addresses consumer demand for delicious, 'better for you' beverages that are low/no sugar and fortified with natural energy-boosting ingredients, antioxidants, vitamins electrolytes and contain no artificial sweeteners, flavors, colors, or preservatives.

All Friends answers rising demand for delicious, 'better for you' beverage options, especially among Millennials and Gen Z who control the largest share of dollars in the QSR and fast casual space. "We reimagined functional beverage to be craveable and outrageously delicious by embracing the way consumers want to eat and drink today while keeping the restaurant operator in mind," states Michael Lojkutz, Director of Innovation at Leahy-IFP. "We developed refreshing on-trend flavors to pair with QSR and fast casual food offerings, complimenting operator cuisine while packing All Friends in aseptic, plant-based, plastic-free packaging that uses recycled paper, raising the industry bar on both product quality and responsible packaging solutions."

Available in six flavors, Blueberry Chai, Strawberry Hibiscus, Mango Chili, Pineapple Ginger, Farmstand Lemonade and Black Tea, All Friends is a flexible 3x1 base that mixes with still or sparkling water, lemonade, teas, dairy-free milks, and more. The line provides operators greater flexibility and profitability and is a new alternative for customers that usually order water.

All Friends is packed in 32 fl. oz. aseptic cartons manufactured by Leahy-IFP's strategic partner, SIG Combibloc, a global leader in sustainable packaging solutions. "All Friends is more than offering consumers a delicious 'better for you' beverage and empowering operators with a stronger, more flexible, and profitable beverage program – it's a commitment to more responsible manufacturing practices and to creating a sustainable foodservice future," states Mike Leahy, CEO of Leahy-IFP. "It's the best thing to happen to beverage since the ice cube."

About Leahy-IFP

Leahy-IFP is a leading national food and beverage manufacturing company. A third-generation family-owned business, Leahy-IFP revolutionized the industry with Carbotrol® fruit, the first juice-packed canned fruit, and has been recognized as a winner of Crain's Chicago Business and Best Companies Best Places to Work in Chicago for the three consecutive years.

