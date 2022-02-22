Major development in clean energy transition that leverages the latest standards-based security schema, eSIM, and open-source blockchain to be discussed during eSIM Summit at Mobile World Congress - Barcelona

KORE Collaborates with Kigen and Energy Web to Provide Integrated, eSIM-Based, Trusted Identity System for Smart Grid Applications Major development in clean energy transition that leverages the latest standards-based security schema, eSIM, and open-source blockchain to be discussed during eSIM Summit at Mobile World Congress - Barcelona

ATLANTA, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KORE (NYSE: KORE), a global leader in Internet of Things (IoT) solutions and worldwide IoT Connectivity-as-a-Service (CaaS), with support from Kigen, the global pioneers of OPEN IoT SAFE technology, and Energy Web, the non-profit focused on building operating systems for energy grids, announced today a collaboration that provides a secure and global connectivity solution for smart grid applications, designed with eSIM and OPEN IoT SAFE technology.

KORE's award-winning OmniSIM solution, powered by eSIM and multi-IMSI technology, is enabling customers like Energy Web with resilient, future-proof connectivity. As IoT accelerates, there is an increasing concern of security risk — because every new device connected to the internet represents a security risk or point of vulnerability.

IoTSAFE offers a robust, scalable, and standardized technology to protect IoT data communications on the actual SIM, enabling IoT connectivity. The standard represents a start toward easing this journey, with additional capabilities required for those that leverage data insights from IoT. Kigen's advanced feature set that makes it more accessible to all stakeholders is termed 'OPEN IoT SAFE'.

"KORE has long supported security by design and securing IoT solutions from the ground up," commented KORE's President and CEO Romil Bahl. "We are thrilled to be able to support this innovative initiative that brings IoT security to the forefront and doesn't pass along the full brunt of security downstream. High-value collaborations like those with Kigen and Energy Web enable our IoT security initiatives."

This collaboration between KORE and Kigen leverages the features of eSIM and OPEN IoT SAFE to act as a hardware wallet anchored to an open-source, publicly accessible blockchain, powered by Energy Web. Using Energy Web's technology, organizations can build their own applications via the world's first open-source technology stack that is focused directly on the transition to renewable energy. As part of the collaboration between KORE and Kigen to deploy OPEN IoT SAFE, a purpose-built SDK designed by Energy Web was used as part of the development process.

The ability to provide trustworthy information to third-party IoT providers via eSIM, which builds in device-level security and can authenticate data for a user's cloud service, securely communicating data at the packet level, is a monumental leap forward in creating end-to-end security within the IoT ecosystem. This collaboration allows one of the world's largest ecosystems to ensure that IoT data is trusted and secure.

"Secure storage of credentials such as device identities is vital for delivering connected services, and the resulting data must be trustworthy," said Vincent Korstanje, CEO at Kigen. "We're pleased that this collaboration allows this by combining KORE's strength in eSIM connectivity and Energy Web's decentralized technology to move the world towards a zero-carbon economy."

The energy marketplace pioneered by Energy Web is an inspiring example of digital transformation underway in many sectors, where data from Massive IoT can be a difference maker.

This innovation will be featured at Mobile World Congress - Barcelona on March 2nd. KORE and Kigen will collectively explore how eSIM will help realize Massive IoT adoption, with specific discussion around the accessibility of eSIM, security features, and emerging trends.

About KORE

KORE is a pioneer, leader, and trusted advisor delivering mission critical IoT solutions and services. We empower organizations of all sizes to improve operational and business results by simplifying the complexity of IoT. Our deep IoT knowledge and experience, global reach, purpose-built solutions, and deployment agility accelerate and materially impact our customers' business outcomes. For more information, visit www.korewireless.com .

About Kigen

At Kigen, we are making the future of securing connectivity simple. As simple as can be. Together with our partners and customers, we are at the forefront of unlocking a new era of secure IoT as Integrated SIM (iSIM) and eSIM becomes the mainstream choice for connected devices. Our industry-leading SIM OS products enable over 2 billion SIMs. Our GSMA certified remote SIM provisioning and eSIM services drive this momentum further placing us amongst top 5 SIM vendors globally. As an Arm founded company, we bring an ecosystem approach to driving innovation and collaboration. For more information, go to kigen.com or speak to us on @Kigen_Ltd on Twitter and LinkedIn about #futureofSIM.

About Energy Web

Energy Web is a global, member-driven nonprofit accelerating the low-carbon, customer-centric energy transition by unleashing the potential of open-source, digital technologies. We enable any energy asset, owned by any customer, to participate in any energy market. The Energy Web Chain — the world's first enterprise-grade, public blockchain tailored to the energy sector — anchors our tech stack. For more information, visit https://www.energyweb.org/.

