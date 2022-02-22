InventHelp Inventor Develops Jewelry to Depict Bucket List Items (CBA-4048)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a collection of jewelry that could depict any goal or adventure on an individual's bucket list," said an inventor, from Ladson, S.C., "so I invented BUCKET LIST DESIGNS. My design could spark attention or inspire a discussion regarding an individual's bucket list."

The patent-pending invention provides a unique token or charm to represent achievements or completed bucket list goals, future dreams and aspirations. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional jewelry and accessories. As a result, it could inspire the wearer to complete a bucket list and it enhances style. The invention features an attractive design that is easy to wear on a bracelet, necklace or other jewelry form so it is ideal for men, women and children who appreciate novel jewelry and may have a long, exciting bucket list. Additionally, it is producible in design variations including various materials such as gold, silver, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Columbia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-CBA-4048, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

