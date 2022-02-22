IMPRESS COMMUNICATIONS INVESTS IN ACCUCHECK TO TAKE ITS AUTOMATED QC ACCURACY TO THE NEXT LEVEL

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Impress Communications, an industry leader in custom packaging solutions, is determined to deliver error-free solutions through its investment in ACCUCHECK - a fully embedded quality control system that has revolutionized the packaging industry.

At Impress Communications, we understand that packaging isn't just about product protection. Packaging imperfections can have significant consequences in any sector. Brand-owners need quality, consistency, and production., says Paul Marino, CEO of Impress Communications.

Currently, there are only two such machines operational in Los Angeles. While adopting its forward-thinking approach, Impress Communications is one such organization to have invested in a quality control system keeping its long-term goals in mind. ACCUCHECK will scan cartons for defects and guarantee complete quality consistency. Built with an extensive combination of expertise and experience, BOBST's technology offers high flexibility to inspect different box areas according to different quality criteria while remaining easy and quick to operate

It extends bespoke quality control with a choice of operating modes for user-specific settings while assuring higher productivity through increased speed. Even at blistering speeds, the ACCUCHECK's digital eye checks each carton for 100% QC accuracy offering automatic and accurate rejection. ACCUCHECK checks an extensive range of quality defects, including an in-line quality check for every single box, as well automatic ejection of imperfect boxes.

The additional capabilities allow inspections for color, embossed, and varnished surfaces. It can take up to 80,000 pictures per hour. Picture Perfect is programmed to include thousands of fold variations and precise client-defined QC tolerances.

In short, ACCUCHECK offers extensive automation, better ergonomics, high accessibility, and less noise emissions.

Speaking on the investment in the new product, Paul Marino, CEO of Impress Communications, says, "We aim to increase efficiency, reduce waste with an ability to deliver highly consistent packaging to our clients. With ACCUCHECK, we look forward to making zero-fault packaging indeed a reality."

About Impress Communications

Headquartered in Los Angeles, Impress Communications is a leader in product packaging. Their customer-centric approach and design flexibility has made them one of the most preferred partners for brands. Impress Communications serves many industries - from e-commerce, cosmetics, food, and pharmaceutical.

