Geneva Financial Announces New California Mortgage Branch Headed by Branch Manager Alexis Davis

CLOVIS, Calif., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Geneva Financial (Geneva), a direct mortgage lender operating in 46 states, has announced the opening of a new branch in Clovis, California led by Branch Manager Alexis Davis. The opening of this new branch provides opportunities for local borrowers and buyers looking to navigate the current housing market.

"My team and I have always been passionate about helping people who don't fit the classic cookie cutter mortgage." California Branch Manager Alexis Davis stated. "And Geneva Financial's human first culture has been a perfect fit for us as we help even more clients achieve their homeownership goals."

Based out of Clovis, CA, Davis and his new branch proudly serve homebuyers throughout the state. The new branch will continue Geneva's exceptional service and extensive product offering through countless homebuyer and homeowner-focused products including Conventional, FHA, VA, USDA, Refinance, Reverse, Jumbo Loans, Condo Financing, and so much more.

To Davis, communication is key through the entire loan process, always keeping his clients' best interests in mind. From first-time homebuyers to seasoned investors, Davis and his team will go above and beyond to help clients achieve their dreams of homeownership. And as a veteran himself, Davis is dedicated to fighting for his fellow heroes by providing the highest quality of service from start to finish.

Geneva Financial Home Loans is currently expanding in all markets and seeking branch managers and loan originators across the United States looking to advance their mortgage careers. For information on opportunities, visit www.GenevaFi.com/opportunity

About Geneva Financial

Founded in 2007 by Aaron VanTrojen, Geneva Financial (NMLS 42056) is a direct mortgage lender headquartered in Chandler, Arizona with more than 130 branch locations in 46 states. Our mission at Geneva Financial is to approach every aspect of our business from the "inside-out". With a culture-forward mindset, we focus on our loan originators and support staff first to ensure an unbeatable experience for our customers.

Our Core Values were created as a daily reminder to operate with the inside-out approach in mind. Core Value #1 is the backbone of all our Core Values, our mission, and our brand vision: Home Loans Powered by Humans®. Learn more about Geneva Financial Home Loans at www.GenevaFi.com

