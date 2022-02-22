Foxit PDF Editor Honored in G2's 2022 Best Software Awards for Top Office Product The World's Largest and Most Trusted Software Marketplace Also Recognizes Foxit as a Top Global Seller

FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Foxit, a leading provider of innovative PDF products and services, helping knowledge workers to increase their productivity and do more with documents, announced Foxit PDF Editor has been named to G2's 2022 Best Software Awards , placing 4th on the Top Office Products list and was also included on the Top Global Sellers list. Foxit PDF Editor was selected based on the solution's focus on innovation, affordability and security. G2 , operating a marketplace used by 60 million software buyers, is the online destination for businesses to reach their potential through software technology.

"We are honored to be recognized by G2 as a leader in the Office Products and Top Global Seller categories," said Frank Kettenstock, Chief Marketing Officer at Foxit. "This recognition acts as further validation and proof that Foxit PDF Editor is delivering unmatched flexibility, seamless integration and lower costs to help current and future customers take charge of their document processes."

"Simply put, G2 is where you go for software," said Godard Abel, co-founder and CEO, G2. "Our annual Best Software List aims to guide buyers on their purchasing decisions, knowing they can trust in the credibility and objectivity of our scoring algorithms. We applaud those companies named to our 2022 list, as they've earned the satisfaction among their customers as well as an impressive market presence."

The top 100 software sellers are ranked based on a combination of Satisfaction and Market Presence scores for each seller, and the top 100 products are ranked based on reviews across all categories they are a part of. To be included in one of G2's Software Sellers or Software Products "Best Of" lists, a software seller or product must receive at least 50 approved and published reviews during the 2021 calendar year. Scores reflect only data from reviews submitted during this evaluation period.

Foxit PDF Editor allows users to create awesome PDFs with powerful yet easy workflows across desktop, mobile, and cloud – whether at the office, home, or on the go. Foxit PDF Editor provides a cost-effective solution for business professionals to work securely with PDF documents and forms. It provides a full featured platform to view, create, edit, collaborate, share, secure, organize, export, OCR, and sign PDF documents. Integration with Foxit eSign makes eSigning documents even easier.

Foxit PDF Editor provides unmatched benefits and features to users, including:

Quickly and easily update your own PDF documents

Integration with Foxit eSign to:

Export PDF to popular file formats

Manipulate PDF files and pages

Annotate, share, and collaborate with PDF

Create PDF docs, forms, and portfolios

Protect the information in your confidential documents

Document accessibility through assistive technology

To learn more about Foxit PDF Editor, please visit: https://www.foxit.com/pdf-editor/

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace, helping more than 60 million people every year make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of companies partner with G2 to build their reputation, manage their software spend, and grow their business -- including Salesforce, Hubspot, Zoom, Adobe and more. For more information, visit www.g2.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

About Foxit

Foxit is a leading provider of innovative PDF products and services, helping knowledge workers to increase their productivity and do more with documents. Foxit addresses the needs of three distinct market segments. For End-User Productivity, Foxit delivers easy to use desktop software, mobile apps, and cloud services to make knowledge workers more productive. Foxit's Developer Solutions enable developers to incorporate powerful PDF technology into their applications. For Enterprise Automation, Foxit provides server software for large scale PDF document management and data capture.

Foxit has over 650 million users and has sold to over 425,000 customers, ranging from SMBs to global enterprises, located in more than 200 countries. The company has offices all over the world, including locations in the US, Asia, Europe, and Australia. For more information, please visit https://foxit.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Foxit Software