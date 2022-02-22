D.C. United Announce First-of-its-Kind Partnership with Leading Blockchain XDC Network to Create One of the Most Engaging Fan Experiences in Professional Sports

XDC Network Named the Official Blockchain and NFT Marketplace Partner of D.C. United. The Club Will Feature the New XDC Network Logo on the Front of D.C. United Kits Beginning with the 2022 Major League Soccer Season

WASHINGTON, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- D.C. United today announced a three-year partnership with blockchain technology provider, XDC Network. The partnership is the first-of-its-kind between a professional sports team in the United States and a blockchain network. Together, they will offer D.C. United fans unique access and experiences never before seen in Major League Soccer (MLS). The club will feature XDC Network on the front of both home and away kits, as well as training tops beginning with the 2022 MLS season.

The new partnership is set to deliver one of the most rewarding fan experiences for a professional sports team to date.

"Our partnership with XDC Network enables us to present more meaningful fan experiences using their cutting edge blockchain technology and create rewarding engagement opportunities for our ever-growing Black-and-Red community," said Danita Johnson, President of Business Operations for D.C. United. "What makes this really unique for us is that it goes beyond a partnership. Through support from the XDC Foundation, we will utilize the blockchain by building a new fan experience on the XDC Network, which will deliver innovative ways for fans to engage with the club and gain access to blockchain education. We are excited to be a pioneer in professional sports and look forward to building a welcoming and transformative future together as we embark on this next chapter for D.C. United."

The new partnership is set to deliver one of the most rewarding fan experiences for a professional sports team to date. XDC Network's blockchain technology will also introduce the D.C. United community to a one-of-a-kind 'Fan Token' program, which will reward fan loyalty through several engagement opportunities, like exclusive experiences and special access. Individuals will also be able to buy, sell, trade or interact with NFTs on the XDC Network through an innovative video platform and have the opportunity to learn about blockchain technology. More information on this program and how fans can get involved will be made available in the future.

"It's one thing to build this technology. It's another thing, however, to see it being used throughout mainstream markets and by recognizable legacy brands. This partnership is about bringing the value of blockchain to the D.C. United fanbase to elevate their experience, drive deeper engagement, and connect the growing crypto ecosystem to the club," said Billy Sebell, Executive Director of XDC Foundation. "The vision of inclusivity that we share with D.C. United and the Washington, D.C. soccer community, paired with the growth of the global game in the United States create the perfect fit for us. By bringing blockchain to the real world, through the D.C. United community, we can build a more inclusive community on the XDC Network. This partnership will build on top of the network's enterprise development and adoption."

XDC Network is a leading cryptocurrency project in the fast-developing blockchain industry. The XDC Network stands out as an enterprise-ready, Layer 1 blockchain that is designed to power a wide range of novel blockchain use cases. Additionally, the XDC Network's near-zero 'gas' fees, extremely high transaction speeds, and nearly carbon neutral environment (on pace to be carbon-negative by 2023), position the network among the most competitive and energy efficient blockchain ecosystems on the market. XDC Network also creates easy access for developers and content creators to interact with the ecosystem and tokenize a wide range of assets through smart contracts. Allied Sports played a leading role in brokering the partnership between D.C. United and XDC Network.

The new Black-and-Red kit with the XDC Network logo embellished across the front of the shirt is available for purchase on www.mlsstore.com and at the D.C. United Club Shop, located at Audi Field.

About D.C. United

One of the founding clubs of Major League Soccer in 1996, D.C. United are among the most decorated teams in the United States with 13 domestic and international trophies.

D.C. United have called the District home for the past 26 seasons and play their home games at Audi Field in the Buzzard Point neighborhood of Southwest, Washington, D.C, which opened in 2018. In addition to D.C. United games, the 20,000-seat soccer-specific stadium hosts over 100 events year-round, including the District's premier arts, culinary, and music festival, Unite the District Fest. Audi Field will soon be home to America's number one sportsbook through a partnership with FanDuel Group.

The Black-and-Red have won the MLS Cup four times (1996, 1997, 1999 and 2004), the Supporters' Shield four times (1997, 1999, 2006 and 2007) and the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup three times (1996, 2008 and 2013).

For more information, club updates, and to purchase tickets, please visit www.dcunited.com and find us on social media @dcunited.

About XDC Network

XDC Network is a hybrid blockchain equipped with both public and private states. The network is designed to meet the needs of enterprises seeking to enhance their business infrastructure, reduce costs and improve visibility through blockchain technology. As a delegated proof-of-stake powered network, it is both scalable and energy efficient. XDC Network boasts an annual energy consumption of 7,400kWh per block and is EVM (Ethereum Virtual Machine) compatible, meaning any project on Ethereum can easily migrate to XDC Network. Additionally, the XDC Network blockchain is compatible with ISO 20022 financial messaging standards and features interoperable smart contracts, near zero fee transactions and high security. These standout blockchain features are designed to support a wide range of novel blockchain use cases.

For more information about the XDC Network, please visit: xdc.org or xinfin.org.

About XDC Foundation

XDC Foundation is a not-for-profit, decentralized organization that works to connect a community of developers, specialized trade experts, and content creators within a blockchain network where they can efficiently exchange value, ideas and data through decentralized applications and enforceable smart contracts. The role of the XDC Foundation is to encourage development on the XDC Network, hire competent third parties to assess, evaluate, and enhance network infrastructure, ensure transparency of the XDC Network, and increase public awareness of the XDC Network.

For more information about XDC Foundation, visit: xdc.org.

