China General Chamber of Commerce - USA to Host Lunar New Year of the Tiger Gala

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The China General Chamber of Commerce - USA ("CGCC") today announced that it will host its 2022 hybrid Lunar New Year of the Tiger Gala on Tuesday, February 22nd, 2022, at Cipriani and virtually. The theme of this year's gala is "Resilience and Appreciation", where CGCC will celebrate the "Resilience" of its business communities and show "Appreciation" to impactful leaders, reflecting on the challenges of the past year while anticipating a positive rebound in the coming months.

Chen XU, Chairman of CGCC and President & CEO of Bank of China U.S.A., expressed his hope and optimism for 2022 by saying, "The 'tiger' represents strength, respect and protection in Asian cultures. We cherish this opportunity of reunion after another challenging year. Despite many bumps in the road, CGCC remains steadfast to its principals and has embarked on an exciting journey building bridges and businesses, bringing sustainable growth and prosperity to millions here in the United States and across the globe."

During the 2022 Lunar New Year Gala, CGCC will present The Principle Award to Ray Dalio, Founder, Co-Chairman and Co-Chief Investment Officer of Bridgewater Associates, for exemplifying the principles of cooperation and collaboration, and for breaking new ground in his company's investments and strengthening business ties between the U.S. and China. Despite the challenges in the current environment, his efforts have been symbolic, practical and substantive. This year's Outstanding Economic Development Partner of the Year Award will honor the Delaware Prosperity Partnership for their efforts and dedication to sustainable growth and a strong commitment to long-term U.S.- China economic cooperation. CGCC will also present the Outstanding Achievement Award - Energy & Infrastructure to Surge Energy America for their unyielding spirit and profound achievements in the energy industry.

The 2022 Gala will welcome hundreds of old and new friends for an enjoyable evening filled with constructive dialogue and insights, including Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People's Republic of China to the United States of America Gang QIN, Governor of New York Kathy Hochul, Consulate General of the People's Republic of China in New York Ping HUANG, Mayor of New York City Eric Adams, Mayor of Jersey City, New Jersey Steven Fulop, world-famous Cellist Yo-Yo Ma, and many prominent leaders and friends from the CGCC community.

