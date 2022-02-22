Children of Fallen Patriots Earns a Perfect Score on Charity Navigator

DULLES, Va., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Children of Fallen Patriots' emphasis on financial stewardship and unrelenting focus on its mission to provide college scholarships to military children who have lost a parent in the line of duty has earned it a perfect Encompass rating from Charity Navigator , a nationally recognized nonprofit evaluation site.

In receiving this rating, Children of Fallen Patriots joins a select group of less than one percent of the thousands of charities rated by Charity Navigator. Nonprofits are analyzed annually in terms of their financial health, accountability, and transparency. In 2022, Charity Navigator awarded a perfect score to just six nonprofits in the category of education.

Since its inception, Children of Fallen Patriots has awarded more than $51 million in support to over 2,200 children, proudly funding undergraduate studies while creating a pipeline of aid for future children in need.

The organization's strong financial health derives, in part, from the generous support of its Board of Advisors and private donors, allowing the non-profit to streamline 95% of third-party donations to support programs and scholarships for gold star students.

"It's an honor to receive this recognition of our efforts towards financial strength, accountability, and transparency," said David Kim, co-founder and CEO of Children of Fallen Patriots. "We consider it our sacred duty to support the children of America's heroes, and we strive to maximize the impact of those who endorse our mission."

