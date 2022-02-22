CASCADES LAUNCHES EXPANSION PLAN IN THE ISOTHERMAL PACKAGING MARKET

KINGSEY FALLS, QC, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Cascades today announced an expansion plan in the isothermal distribution market with the commissioning of a new production site in the western United States, in Tacoma (WA), and with the launch of new products under its northbox® brand of insulated boxes for fresh foods.

The new Cascades Enviropac – Tacoma production site marks the start of this expansion in the United States with a first start-up in the America West. It includes a new automated line for manufacturing isothermal packaging under the northbox brand. Its state-of-the-art automation systems make operations more labour efficient. This new site will allow Cascades to increase its production capacity and expand its geographic coverage in the growing isothermal distribution market for ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook meals delivered at home, as well as fresh fish and seafood. While its infrastructure was originally located in eastern North American, Cascades is opening up opportunities in the West to meet the needs of its customers in the sector.

Cascades is also expanding its line of eco-designed northbox® OCEAN products. This alternative to non-recycled packaging in the fishing industry contains a minimum of 65% recycled fibre and is recyclable. The proprietary and patented sealing technology is perfect for maintaining freshness while transporting fresh seafood. The new design of northbox OCEAN is adapted to the assembly lines of fish farmers in order to increase their operational efficiency. Experts at Cascades have also developed an innovative automated assembly system that minimizes costs for the client.

"We are pleased to offer the fishing industry an effective alternative to standard polystyrene packaging. This solution fits perfectly into our sustainable and recyclable packaging offering. Our investment in Tacoma also confirms our desire to work close to our customers and stay connected to their needs, to remain their partner of choice," said Luc Langevin, President and Chief Operating Officer, Cascades Specialty Products Group.

About Cascades

