Alzheimer's Nonprofit HFC Hosts Second Annual Virtual CareCon, Creating A Supportive Community for Caregivers

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller Rogen's national Alzheimer's nonprofit organization, HFC, held a free, virtual event to empower Alzheimer's and dementia caregivers as well as impacted families. CareCon took place on February 18th, 2022, in celebration of National Caregivers Day, connecting over 2,000 caregivers and supporters across the world through an interactive two-hour event hosted on Social Hour.

"Alzheimer's has had a huge impact on my life as both of my grandparents and mom were diagnosed with the disease. My mom was an amazing teacher for 35 years who was always present and taking care of our family. As she got older, she started to need our care for every aspect of her life," said Lauren Miller Rogen, co-founder of HFC. "The emotional toll of caregiving often goes unmentioned, so we created CareCon as a safe space to celebrate and support caregivers."

Returning for its second year, HFC's CareCon featured booths with resources for viewers, expert-led workshops, and celebrity-filled panels. Celebrity moderators Amy Poehler (Parks & Recreation, SNL, Mean Girls), Dan Fogelman (This is Us), Ben Feldman (Superstore, Drop Dead Diva), Steve Aoki, (DJ and Producer), Susan Schneider Williams (advocate and wife of the late Robin Williams), Adam Shapiro (Never Have I Ever), Pamela Adlon (Better Things), Caitlin Reilly (Comedian), Richard Lui (MSNBC), and T.J. Oshie (Washington Capitals, NHL) shared their own experiences with Alzheimer's, caregiving, and brain health to celebrate and inspire caregivers with knowledge and tools to support their caregiving journey.

"I'm thrilled to have participated in HFC's CareCon. Any event that makes science and personal health fun and engaging is critical to reducing the risk of Alzheimer's disease and other dementias - especially in individuals with a family history of these diseases," said Dr. Richard S. Isaacson, Director of the FAU Center for Brain Health at the Schmidt College of Medicine and HFC Science Advisory Board Member. "The more awareness we bring to brain health, the better outlook we will enjoy for disease treatment and prevention."

For the first time, HFC presented the inaugural Scotty Caregiver Award, named after Lauren's father, Scott Miller, who was the primary caregiver to her mom, Adele. The award honors an unpaid caregiver with an HFC Recharge Relief Care Grant of 50 hours of professional in-home respite care.

The virtual event was made possible by the generous support of sponsors including: Kensington Senior Living, Eli Lilly & Co., Home Instead, English Meadows, Care.com, Total Care Services, The Todd & Stephanie Shnick Foundation, Hamilton Insurance Agency, Prothena Biosciences, Banko Design, Remo Health, Acadia, Oasis Senior Advisors, Circle Of, and Picnic Health.

About HFC:

Founded in 2012 by Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller Rogen, HFC is a national non-profit organization on a mission to care for families impacted by Alzheimer's disease, inspire the next generation of Alzheimer's advocates, and be leaders in brain health research and education. HFC is accelerating progress in Alzheimer's care, prevention, and support all while bringing many laughs and light to the Alzheimer's space. The movement is also bringing much-needed awareness to the disease through celebrity-driven signature events. In addition to providing caregiver respite, HFC organizes online support groups to build caregiver community and connectivity, engages young people across the country to become Alzheimer's advocates, funds prevention-focused and brain-health research, and teaches people how to care for the health of their brains today, so they can reduce their risk of Alzheimer's and dementia tomorrow.

While there isn't a cure, there is care.

