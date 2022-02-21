InventHelp Inventor Develops Monitoring Device for Construction Sites (NEJ-104)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a professional general contractor and I felt more could be done to remotely observe and monitor construction site activities," said an inventor, from Irvington, N.J., "so I invented the SMART CONTRACTOR. My design could help to keep large or multiple construction projects moving forward without costly delays or issues arising, using real time monitoring."

This patent-pending invention provides an improved way to monitor activities at any construction site. In doing so, it enables the user to remotely monitor, communicate and record activities. As a result, it increases efficiency and productivity and it eliminates the need to spend time visiting all areas of a large construction site. The invention features a user-friendly design that is convenient and easy to operate so it is ideal for construction companies. Additionally, a premium model is also available.

