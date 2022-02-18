Netskope Named a Leader in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Security Service Edge The Netskope Security Cloud combines industry-leading cloud, data, and network security capabilities; Netskope recognized by Gartner for ability to execute and completeness of vision

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Netskope, the SASE leader, today announced that Gartner, Inc., has recognized the company as a Leader in the 2022 Magic Quadrant for Security Service Edge (SSE). Netskope believes this recognition from Gartner underscores its rapid growth and worldwide customer adoption, strategic technology vision, and ability to execute behind SSE — the most important security shift of the decade.

A dramatic increase in work-from-anywhere and the frequency of malware delivered from the cloud are among the trends that were already underway for enterprises before the global pandemic further accelerated them. With these trends, architectural change in security and networking is rapidly taking hold, and enterprises are moving past outdated technologies and legacy providers to embrace SSE, the security capabilities critical to the Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) architecture of the future. Gartner has stated "by 2025, at least 60% of enterprises will have explicit strategies and timelines for SASE adoption encompassing user, branch and edge access, up from 10% in 2020.1

Security Service Edge (SSE), as defined by Gartner2, "secures access to the web, cloud services and private applications. Capabilities include access control, threat protection, data security, security monitoring and acceptable use control enforced by network-based and API-based integration. SSE is primarily delivered as a cloud-based service and may include on-premises or agent-based components."

As enterprises transform their legacy IT infrastructure and move applications and data to the cloud, security needs to transform as well. Netskope's Security Cloud delivers SSE through a comprehensive, cloud-native platform of technologies that enable secure enterprise digital transformation and secure work-from-anywhere connectivity using integrated Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB), Secure Web Gateway (SWG), and Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) capabilities, with Remote Browser Isolation (RBI) and Cloud Firewall included as well. Netskope's architecture also includes NewEdge, the world's fastest-growing and most-connected private cloud, which enables fast and secure access from any location to data, applications, and websites wherever they reside.

"Netskope was founded on the idea that the rapid adoption of cloud apps by IT and end users, the transformation of general internet and on premise access to be from anywhere and from any device, and the most valuable non-human asset of a company being its data, would transform the enterprise's perimeter to a virtual security edge. Our view has always been that security must be able to move with people and data wherever they go, and be contextually aware to protect that data wherever and whenever it is accessed," said Sanjay Beri, Netskope CEO. "SSE, as the security stack that enables SASE, describes exactly what Netskope already provides to enterprises and governments worldwide. We are extremely proud and feel exceptionally validated—both in the strength of our vision and our ability to execute—that Gartner has recognized Netskope as a Leader in this inaugural Magic Quadrant for SSE."

Continued Customer Recognition

With more than 1,500 customers, Netskope serves some of the world's largest and most technically demanding organizations. Based on verified reviews posted on Gartner Peer Insights™ as of February 18, 2022, here is what Netskope customers say about Netskope's SSE strengths:

A Security Architect in the manufacturing industry states, "Netskope is the most innovative, and customer-centric SASE vendor on the market. Netskope fully convinced us as being the best SASE vendor for large enterprises, from the RFP to implementation phase. They proved strong product security, and compliance throughout a very tough due diligence process. We quickly rolled out the Netskope agent globally across 200,000+ clients, and migrated from a traditional on-prem proxy infrastructure to Netskope SWG, with TLS Interception. This enabled our employees to work from home in a fast, secure, and efficient way. The Netskope team has been very responsive and dedicated all the time."

A Director of IT Security in the services industry states, "Netskope has great visibility after an easy deployment. After looking at several different CASBs many years ago, I chose Netskope. We have integrated Netskope into many of our production applications. In 2021, we rolled out the desktop agent to increase visibility on remote laptops. Rollout of both solutions went extremely well and has given better than expected results."

An IT Security Engineer in the finance industry states, "Netskope has been a great addition to our environment to provide us with visibility to cloud applications in our environment as well as data security. The DLP detection mechanism it uses is mind blowing what you can do."

A Manager of Perimeter and Cloud Security in the manufacturing industry states, "Going to Netskope SWG from another leading NextGen SWG was the right choice for us. We have worked with another cloud-based NextGen SWG vendor before switching to Netskope. The migration itself was well prepared using Netskope professional services and was mostly seamless to the end-user. We also deployed their Netskope Desktop Client in the roll-out which adds more security to our devices since it enforces 24/7 usage of Netskope regardless if a user is connected to our corporate network or directly on the internet."

A Chief Information and Technology Officer in the finance industry states, "Our organization was in a digital transformation journey and we were looking out for the cloud native vendors to assist us in migrating traditional solution-to-cloud native approach. With COVID, our thought process became clear to adopting cloud first solution vendors. We finalized Netskope based on current and future capabilities from the same platform."

An IT Services, Infrastructure and Operations professional in the services industry states, "Productivity and security follow the user wherever it goes. Netskope's ability to discover SaaS based applications and its ability to provide granular controls, even on the standard version is far better than its nearest competitor."

A Chief Security Advisor in the finance industry states, "Netskope is a one stop shop for cloud security. Being a single platform for all my SASE needs, it makes more sense and value for the money. Additionally, the support that I get from the team is commendable."

A Security Engineer in the services industry states, "Easy To Learn, Easy To Master, Zero Trust Network Access. The Netskope Private Access solution proved to be extremely simple to adopt both in deployment and distribution. NPA made it possible to adopt remote working very quickly. It also allows an in depth control of access to corporate resources and in some cases has even permitted increased security levels compared to similar, but traditional solutions."

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner, "Magic Quadrant for Security Service Edge," John Watts, Craig Lawson, Charlie Winckless, Aaron McQuaid, February 15, 2022

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences with the vendors listed on the platform, should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Netskope SSE

Netskope's leading security service edge (SSE) is fast, easy to use, and secures enterprise transactions wherever people and data go. This helps reduce risk, accelerate performance, and provide unrivaled visibility into any cloud, web, and private application activity. To empower safe collaboration, Netskope balances trust against risk with granular controls that adapt to situational changes. Netskope SSE simplifies operations and ensures a fast user experience through a single-pass inspection to neutralize cloud-enabled threats and monitor and control sensitive information.

1Gartner, "2021 Strategic Roadmap for SASE Convergence," Neil MacDonald, Nat Smith, Lawrence Orans, Joe Skorupa (3/21)

2Gartner, "Magic Quadrant for Security Service Edge," John Watts, Craig Lawson, Charlie Winckless, Aaron McQuaid, February 15, 2022

