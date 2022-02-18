Latest Centric PLM™ Release Delivers Powerful Tools to Food & Beverage Companies to Combat Challenging Market Conditions

Centric Software® launches market-driven innovations in Centric 8 PLM v7.4 to drive agility, use resources efficiently and shorten product development timelines

CAMPBELL, Calif., Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Centric Software is proud to announce that the latest release of its flagship Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solution, Centric 8 PLM version 7.4, is now available. Centric Software provides the most innovative enterprise solutions to plan, design, develop, source and sell consumer products including food and beverage to achieve strategic and operational digital transformation goals.

The effects of the pandemic continue to shake visibility and efficiency on many levels. Supply chain disruption is wreaking havoc on raw material costs and availability, causing delays in the best-laid go-to-market plans. Brands, retailers and producers are seeking ways to react to circumstances beyond their control with agility, to save time by automating where possible and to minimize the impact of delays by streamlining planning and product development. In uncertain times, informed decision-making and quick execution are key to both meeting sales objectives and staying close to consumers.

Centric PLM users save time by streamlining the process of creating complex food Bills of Material (BOMs) to shorten product development timelines. Sophisticated recipe functions cut manual errors and automate complex calculations such as moisture loss, allergens, nutrient amounts, batch sizes and more. Also automated is the creation of ingredient listings, Nutrition Fact panels and allergen call-outs. Food package labeling is tied directly to the product information for each SKU so all elements of a finished product are digitally bound together.

"7.4 will allow us to easily meet traceability requirements and have one source of the truth for our plants and co-manufacturers as well as internally. It removes the doubt as to whether you have the latest information and overall will save us time." says Jess Kolko, Registered Dietitian and Director of Quality at Wicked Kitchen.

Food Safety Director of Guangzhou Restaurant Group's Food Safety Office, Feng Deyue says, "Brand reputation is often undermined when the basics are not done right, such as a complicated process, redundant communication and data errors. With Centric PLM, we can lay a solid data foundation for our products and better support brand building."

"With the latest Centric PLM innovations, food and beverage producers, brands and retailers, can gain speed, agility and efficiency to better mitigate uncertain market conditions," says Chris Groves, President and CEO of Centric Software. "By listening closely to the challenges and strategic goals of our customer-partners, we continue to develop solutions that respond to real-world conditions and deliver tangible value."

Centric Software (http://www.centricsoftware.com/)

From its headquarters in Silicon Valley, Centric Software® provides a Product Concept to Consumer Digital Transformation Platform for fashion, retail, footwear, luxury, outdoor, consumer electronics and consumer goods including cosmetics & personal care and food & beverage. Centric's flagship Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) platform, Centric PLM™, delivers enterprise-class merchandise planning, product development, sourcing, quality and product portfolio optimization innovations specifically for fast-moving consumer industries. Centric's Visual Innovation Platform (CVIP) offers highly visual digital board experiences for collaboration and decision-making. Centric Retail Planning is an innovative, cloud-native solution powered by Armonica Retail S.R.L., that delivers an end-to-end retail planning process designed to maximize retail business performance. Centric Software pioneered mobility, introducing the first mobile apps for PLM, and is widely known for connectivity to dozens of other enterprise systems including ERP, DAM, PIM, e-com, planning and more as well as creative tools such as Adobe® Illustrator and a host of 3D CAD connectors. Centric's innovations are 100% market-driven with the highest user adoption rate and fastest time to value in the industry. All Centric innovations shorten time to market, boost product innovation and reduce costs.

Centric Software is owned by Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: #13065, DSY.PA), the world leader in 3D design software, 3D digital mock-up and PLM solutions.

Centric Software has received multiple industry awards and recognition, including being named by Red Herring to its Top 100 Global list in 2013, 2015 and 2016. Centric also received various excellence awards from Frost & Sullivan in 2012, 2016, 2018 and 2021.

Centric Software is a registered trademark of Centric Software Inc. All other brands and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

