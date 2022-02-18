HONOR YOUR LEGACY

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PATTERN and Tracee Ellis Ross are, once again, disrupting the industry with the expansion of their coveted Treatment Collection and the launch of their first song, LEGACY by PATTERN. Doubling down on the brand's commitment to creating space for empowering authentic beauty, and further building upon the brand's mission to uplift the natural hair community, the newly curated collection and the unique musical celebration were designed to elevate the ritual around caring for curly, coily & tightly textured hair.

Grounded in, and centered around, the celebration of Black culture, PATTERN now invites consumers to engage with the brand in a different and even deeper way via both the launch of LEGACY and the newly expanded collection. LEGACY is a musical celebration of Black heritage, values and community. "This song and these lyrics celebrate the ritual of Black hair care as self-care and reminds us that our hair is monumental and precious, connecting us to our legacy," said Ross. "This release brings PATTERN's mission to life both visually, lyrically, and poetically. I'm excited for everyone to see this campaign." Listen Now: https://traceeellisross.lnk.to/Legacy

Introducing the newest PATTERN treatment essentials created to infuse innovative luxury into traditional hair care rituals with three new everyday essentials indulging in efficacy and elegance.

PATTERN Transition Mask...for when your strands crave support.

The new PATTERN Transition Mask nurtures growing hair specifically during the critical time of transitioning from a relaxer to natural hair. Infused with nutrient-dense natural ingredients like White Tea to help reduce shedding, and Manuka Honey to help prevent breakage while maintaining moisture balance, the ground-breaking mask is formulated precisely for transitioning out chemical straighteners, like Brazilian straightening to relaxers, and fortifying strands after protective styling. (11 fl oz, $25)

PATTERN Satin Cap…for when hair needs a rest.

Even the finest cotton pillowcases can be hard on hair, which is why proper TLC is essential during downtime. Made of luxe, double-lined satin, the PATTERN Satin Cap protects curls from friction, minimizes breakage, and helps hair retain moisture overnight. It features a soft, yet snug elastic band that protects edges and baby hairs from damage, making it ideal for short coils. The new satin cap helps preserve a variety of hairstyles, including rod sets, protective styles, pin curls, wash and gos, afros, and beyond. ($22)

LIMITED EDITION: PATTERN Tortoise Hair Pick...a new spin on a classic.

Amp up the volume and elongate coils to create the style of your dreams with the newest hair tool. A must-have for curlies, coilies and tight textures, the new limited-edition PATTERN Tortoise Hair Pick features the same endless versatility as the original Hair Pick—now in a gorgeous, vanity-dazzling design. The multitasking tool makes it easy to create a wide range of luxurious styles. ($15)

PATTERN Beauty formulas, tools & accessories are carefully crafted to revolutionize the unique, individual hair care routines of the community, and has been recognized with some of the beauty industry's most prestigious accolades including two Allure of Best of Beauty wins in 2020 and 2021. Most recently, Tracee's work for the brand was lauded by WWD, who named her 2021 Changemaker of the Year. "Pride in our legacy and heritage as Black people is behind every product we create," says PATTERN founder and award-winning actress Tracee Ellis Ross.

Available on patternbeauty.com and Sephora in stores and online beginning February 18, 2022.

LEGACY by PATTERN featuring Tracee Ellis Ross will be available on https://patternbeauty.com/legacy-song and streaming platforms beginning February 18, 2022.

PATTERN partners to lend financial support as well as awareness to a variety of organizations and causes that support similar missions of empowerment for people of color.

