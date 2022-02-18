ColorChip LTD forms a global group to address the Metaverse and WEB 3.0 needs for higher speed connectivity and AR/VR applications

YOKNEAM, Israel, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ~2 years in the making, ColorChip, the Photonic Integrated Circuit pioneer from Israel, debus a multi-asset group that aims to provide data center and cloud customers broader product portfolio for data center connectivity, spanning from the first 1mm up to 10km and beyond, including DAC/ADAC, SR/AOC, LR and Transport up to 800Gbps.

"The group capabilities expanded on a few key pillars," Yigal Ezra, ColorChip CEO commented – "First, we have joined forces with tier-1 transceiver and high-speed interconnect veterans in China to enhance our R&D capabilities and to build our industry cost-effective mass production 12,000 SQM facility. We entered mass production during Q3/2021 with our Single-Mode and Multi-Mode applications and achieved a record-breaking product performance. Second, we have made strategic investments into key optical components that allow us better control over our supply chain and provide additional cost savings to our customers. We further expanded our product offerings from the 1st mm to 10km to provide our customers with a one-stop connectivity solution shop and minimize our customers' supply management burdens. The Third Pillar is the expansion of our legacy SystemOnGlass™ PIC platform with Silicon Photonics capabilities to provide a clear path to 800G+ Transceivers and Co-Packaged solutions."

In addition to expanding its connectivity offering, ColorChip has identified the growing need for LBS-based optical head used in AR/VR and HUD applications and released a family of miniaturized projectors based on its SystemOnGlass™platform, enabling NED requirements as well as automotive displays. "ColorChip PLC – SystemOnGlass™ platform has allowed us to implement an integrated ColorMux with MEMS scanner and Waveguide Glasses with the highest field of view, brightness, resolution and color scheme said Eli Arad, VP R&D.

In summary, "as we see continued consolidation in the connectivity market, ColorChip, powered with a global team, aspires to provide customers strong capabilities for cable, module and optical devices, address hyper-scale deployments and Metaverse consumer with strategic control over key components and platforms and offer the widest array of products that will serve the industry for decades to come" – Yigal Ezra CEO, summarized.

ColorChip will be participating in the coming OFC taking place, March 6-10th in San Diego, Booth # 3315, and demonstrate an array of product lines spanning from 200G SR4/FR4, 400G AOC/SR8/DR4/FR4, 400G ADAC, and 800G DAC covering OSFP/QSFPDD/SFPDD/DSFP/SFP/QSFP form factors.

About ColorChip Group

Rooted in 2001 and the technology innovator in the field of photonic integrated circuits from Israel, a group of 4 assets specializing in an array of connectivity solutions and optical devices joined forces to address the growing needs for high bandwidth demand of the Datacom and Telecom markets. The group has 4 headquarters around the world - In Yokneam Israel where ColorChip operates its PLC FAB dedicated to the production of SystemOnGlass™ optical engines, module NPI and R&D center, In Jiashan China, ColorChip operates a mass production facility for modules spanning 12,000 SQM and hundreds of operators, in Suzhou, China, ColorChip operates an expanded R&D center, and in TX USA, ColorChip has a front office serving North America customers.

