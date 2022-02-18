Building resilience and agility amid uncertainty

MENLO PARK, Calif., Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lean inventories and ample sourcing options swept away by two years of a global pandemic are leading to a seismic shift in supply chain operations – forcing OEMs to move away from "just in time" optimization to inventory control strategies capable of withstanding economic shocks. C-suite executives are responding to this paradigm shift by embracing emerging business processes and technologies in operations and finance.

Trade Capital Corporation - Capital as a Service (PRNewsfoto/Trade Capital Corporation) (PRNewswire)

It's a different power equation now. Industries must adapt to changing market forces or risk being left behind.

Outsourced inventory funding firm Trade Capital Corporation (TCC) is convening global industry leaders for a timely discussion on best practices to manage change and drive agility for corporations:



Breakfast Series on Global Trade Funding

"Undercurrents of Change in Supply Chain Operations, Technologies and Finance"

Friday, February 25, 2022 at 8:00 AM PST / 11:00 AM EST



"Companies that stand out in this current crisis are those that have 'safe distance' between their supply and demand projections. Practices that proved prescient include keeping a buffer of critical components for products with extended lifespans and having a review cadence of those supply plans that didn't react to every demand volatility event," says Gus Shahin, CIO of supply chain powerhouse Flex.

"Corporations are really looking for innovative ways to mitigate risks associated with supply chains. Finance strategies should be leveraged wisely to build long-term resilience," added Tom Linton, Senior Advisor at McKinsey & Company.

"It is a much different power equation right now between OEMs and suppliers. Industries must adapt to these changing market forces or risk being left behind," says TCC's CEO, Sanjay Bonde.

Messrs. Shahin, Linton and Bonde will be discussing these emerging issues at the panel, moderated by TCC Executive Board Advisor Chris Collier.

About TCC

TCC addresses the final frontier in trade finance: outsourced off-balance sheet inventory funding. TCC's on-demand Capital as a Service (CaaS) solution offers access to cash flow, providing customers with a lean-asset balance sheet, liquidity, and capital efficiency. TCC raises and manages large sums of both debt and equity capital to facilitate your company's growth by delivering access to dedicated and non-dilutive capital, enabling you to focus on innovation and value creation.

Visit TCC's Trade Finance Center of Excellence on LinkedIn.

www.tradecapitalcorp.com | LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Trade Capital Corporation