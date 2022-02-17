Wiz Khalifa's Taylor Gang Collaborates with Stündenglass to Introduce the Taylor Gang x Stündenglass

The Chart-topping Entertainment Company Teams Up with Makers of the World's First Gravity Powered Infuser

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Multi-platinum selling, GRAMMY® and Golden Globe nominated recording artist Wiz Khalifa and his entertainment company Taylor Gang Ent., which includes artists Ty Dolla $ign, Juicy J, and Berner among others, have collaborated with Stündenglass, the world's first gravity powered infuser, to introduce the iconic gold and black Taylor Gang x Stündenglass. Taylor Gang x Stündenglass launches on February 17, 2022 exclusively at stundenglass.com/taylorgang .

Taylor Gang x Stündenglass (PRNewswire)

Of the collaboration, Wiz Khalifa says, "I love my Stündenglass, and I'm pumped everyone gets to experience this with me now."

Taylor Gang mentions, "We're very excited to launch the official Taylor Gang x Stündenglass. We use glass in our everyday lives, so it only made sense to team up and create an exclusive Taylor Gang collaboration for the fans."

Taylor Gang x Stündenglass is an authentic collaboration developed after Wiz Khalifa discovered Stündenglass and began enjoying it regularly as seen on his social media. The infuser features a patented 360 degree gravity system that elicits a powerful and immersive experience. It generates kinetic motion activation via cascading water, opposing airflow technology and the natural force of gravity.

"I'm honored to have collaborated with long time friend Wiz Khalifa, who is as passionate about this product as I am. Our mutual admiration for Stündenglass made it a natural collaboration," says Stündenglass CEO Chris Folkerts.

The Taylor Gang x Stündenglass is offered in an exclusive black and gold colorway and features two glass globes on a metal base made of aircraft grade aluminum, surgical grade stainless steel, and high quality Teflon seals.

Taylor Gang x Stündenglass Features:

Precision machined hardware

Aircraft grade, anodized aluminum finishing

Built-in percolation system delivers water-filtered, cooled smoke

Aluminum bowl kit

3-foot silicone hose

Versatile design for multiple use

360 Rotatable activation

Removable glass globes that are durable, easy to maintain and simple to clean

A patented design backed by an extended 10-year warranty*, the Stündenglass Gravity Infuser comes packaged in a custom black and gold reusable box for safe storage and transportation.

Taylor Gang x Stündenglass retails for $599.95 and is available exclusively on stundenglass.com/taylorgang and can be purchased via Sezzle with 4 Interest Free payments.

About Stündenglass

Forward thinking functionality, precision craftsmanship and a transformative design aesthetic establish Stündenglass as the defining gravity infuser. Featuring a patented 360 degree system, the first-of-its-kind gravity infuser is revolutionizing consumption through design and physics - leading the industry forward with an immersive experience. Stündenglass provides the most powerful and efficient filtration experience without a battery or motor, using simply pure fluid physics. Visit: https://stundenglass.com/

Stündenglass (PRNewsfoto/Stundenglass) (PRNewswire)

