Vejii Announces the Launch of Planet Based Foods Innovative Hemp-Based Meat Alternatives Products into its US Marketplace

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Vejii Holdings Ltd. (CSE: VEJI) (OTCQB: VEJIF) ("Vejii or the "Company") is pleased to announce the launch of Planet Based Foods' (CSE: PBF) (FSE: AZ0) innovative hemp-protein products including the HEMP Burger, HEMP Crumble, and the HEMP Sausage Patty product ranges into the Company's US platform.

Vejii is a digital marketplace offering thousands of plant-based and sustainable-living products, from hundreds of vendors in a centralized online shopping experience. Vejii has created a unique community of ethically aligned consumers, with the intention of bettering our planet by supporting sustainable living.

The Company will offer and highlight a variety of Planet Based Foods' most popular vegan options for purchase. Vejii's marketplace will allow Planet Based Foods to reach national exposure utilizing Vejjii's existing infrastructure of data, tech, marketing, and logistics. Through this partnership, Planet Based Foods will access Vejji's 200,000+ social media followers, brand ambassadors, and email marketing lists.

Vejii has identified hemp-based protein products as an emerging segment of the market that provides a high-protein and fiber mix, through the cultivation and processing of one of the most sustainable crops, that can produce high-quality meat alternative products like those offered by Planet Based foods.

"Vejii has built a unique community within the sector that shares in our mission to make healthy, vegan certified products more widely accessible," said Planet Based Foods' President and CEO Braelyn Davis. "Our selection of delicious plant-based meat alternatives are a perfect fit for Vejii's expanding portfolio of sustainable products, and we look forward to introducing Planet Based Foods to their loyal customer base."

"We are thrilled to welcome Planet Based Foods into our family of sustainable, vegan certified brands," said Vejii's CEO Kory Zelickson. "Partnering with innovative companies that are committed to common sustainability goals is essential to Vejii's growth as we continue to work towards building the world's largest plant-based marketplace."

About Vejii Holdings Inc.

Headquartered in Kelowna B.C, Vejii is a unified digital marketplace and fulfillment platform featuring thousands of plant-based and sustainable-living products from a growing list of hundreds of vendors. The platform offers an easy-to-use, omnichannel experience for both vendors and buyers, leveraging big data and artificial intelligence to elegantly connect brands with a targeted consumer base, both organically and through specialized marketing programs. Dynamic fulfillment services empower brands to offer tier-one service, with ongoing engagement being driven through features like smart lists, subscription programs, reordering functions, sampling programs, and more.

The Company also owns and operates the US.-based Veg Essentials, a staple of the plant-based community. Vegan Essentials was established in 1997 and bring more than 20 years of consumer insight, data, and buying power. VeganEssentials.com was awarded best online vegan store from 2005-2018, as well as best online vegan grocery from2018-2021 by VegNews Magazine.

The Company also owns and operates VEDGEco. Headquartered in Kailua, Hawaii, and launched in 2020 VEDGEco is the first nationwide plant-based foodservice distributor, providing restaurants with high-quality plant-based options. With the goal of bringing the freedom of food choice to all restaurants and businesses, VEDGEco distributes plant-based products in bulk to the restaurant and wholesale food industry, as well as to consumers across the US.

For more information, visit VejiiHoldings.com

About Planet Based Foods

PBFG, through its wholly-owned subsidiary in San Diego, California, Planet Based Foods, is a producer of sustainable plant-based meat substitutes., Planet Based Foods was founded in 2019 in San Diego, California. With a mission to build a better food system by providing hemp-formulated superfood products to people today that support our planet tomorrow, all Planet Based Foods products are 100% vegan.

