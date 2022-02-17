Topia Caps Off Banner Year of Innovation, Delivering Award-Winning Solutions that Help Companies Tackle the New Dynamics of Remote and Hybrid Work

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To help companies struggling to manage the complexity of a post-pandemic workforce in 2021, Topia rose to the occasion as the leader in global talent mobility, delivering cutting edge solutions for managing a remote and hybrid workplace. This industry-leading innovation and customer-centric approach has netted Topia dozens of new customers over the last fiscal year from Feb. 2021 - Jan. 2022, including a leading global media agency, a leading global pharmaceutical company, global brand Groupe SEB and more, as well as ten industry accolades.

2021 forced companies to adapt their strategies and policies to accommodate ongoing demand for flexible work arrangements. Topia quickly expanded its platform to give companies the visibility, data, and automated tools to easily manage the new world of work, adopt modern policies and maintain compliance.

"As COVID expanded the definition of 'talent mobility' to include hybrid and remote work, and even business travel, we expanded our platform to deliver the visibility, planning and management tools companies needed to remain agile and compliant," said Shawn Farshchi, CEO at Topia. "Now, whether their staff is across town, across the country or on the other side of the world, no matter how long, companies of every size can count on Topia to offer the workplace flexibility their employees demand and their talent and business growth strategies require."

Announced in December 2021, Topia is launching the industry's first end-to-end solution for remote work management . This offering enables organizations to leverage a single automated solution to help explore potential remote work locations, submit remote work requests, assess them for risk and compliance concerns, and manage the remote work process for both HR teams and mobile employees.

In early 2021, Topia unveiled new features to its solution to ensure compliance for both business travel and remote work. Topia Compass now proactively identifies potential risk and compliance exposures across the EU's Posted Workers Directive and Brexit-induced Schengen compliance for UK citizens. This automated pre-travel solution provides a workflow and approval process to ensure adherence to travel policy, tax and immigration requirements in advance as well as monitoring and alerts if an employee nears the newly-enacted thresholds.

To empower small and mid-size mobility programs with the same innovative tools major multinational firms depend on, Topia Select offers essential "mobility in a box" tools. This flexible and scalable solution brings Topia's decades of experience and best practices to the SMB market and smaller mobility programs with room to grow as they expand.

Topia's customer-focused innovation earned widespread recognition in 2021 from customers, partners, and award programs. In addition to bringing on 11 new customers to hit its bookings goal, Topia also partnered with CIBT and AIRINC to integrate visa and immigration services and access to domestic and international data and insights directly into the Topia One platform to streamline cross-border compliance and processes.

Topia has also made its Topia One platform and suite of products available through the SAP Store with full integration with SAP SuccessFactors, providing a seamless and simple way for SAP customers to deploy, manage and engage employees anywhere.

Throughout the year, Topia's efforts to provide the most innovative talent mobility solutions on the market did not go unnoticed. In 2021, the company was once again named a Strategic Leader in the Fosway 9-Grid™ for Talent & People Success for the second consecutive year and earned recognition as Best Mobility Initiative and Most Innovative Use of Technology in Global Mobility by the Relocate Awards and FEM Americas EMMAs, respectively, both within the same week. Topia also won the Aragon Research Innovator award in the "Employee Engagement" category for its Topia One solution, took home Gold for its Topia Compass Solution in the Brandon Hall Excellence in Technology awards and Bronze for its work with Infor in the Brandon Hall Excellence in HCM awards. Topia was shortlisted for four additional honors: the Global Payroll, HRO Today, Skift IDEA and SaaS Awards.

"It has been an extremely dynamic and unpredictable year as companies figured out how to navigate this new post-pandemic reality, and we're extremely pleased we could provide the reliable, intuitive solutions our customers needed to remain agile and adapt quickly to changes and new challenges," Farshchi said. "Whatever 2022 has in store, you can rest assured that Topia will be there with the technology and best practices our customers need to execute the most effective talent strategy."

About Topia

Topia is the leader in Global Talent Mobility. We empower companies to deploy, manage and engage employees anywhere in the world. The Topia platform enables organizations to deliver mobility as part of a broader talent strategy encompassing all types of employee movement – remote and distributed workforces, business travel, and more traditional relocations and assignments. This drives enhanced employee experiences and competitive advantage by ensuring the right people are in the right place at the right time, while staying compliant no matter where they are. The Topia platform automates the entire global talent mobility process, including scenario-based planning, expat payroll, tax and immigration compliance, reporting and more. Topia powers global talent mobility programs for world-renowned brands such as Schneider Electric, Dell, Veolia, Equinor and AXA. Topia has raised over $100M from NewView Capital (formerly New Enterprise Associates), Notion Capital and others, and is a global company with offices throughout the Americas and EMEA. For more information, visit www.topia.com and follow Topia on Twitter , Facebook , and LinkedIn .

