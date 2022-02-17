Sentry named one of America's best employers

Forbes again ranks the mutual insurance group among companies that employees like best

STEVENS POINT, Wis., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sentry Insurance has again been recognized as one of America's Best Midsize Employers.

Generations of highly educated and highly trained people built Sentry into what it is today—a relationship business.

In collaboration with analytics firm Statista, Forbes selected America's Best Employers 2022 based on an independent survey of 60,000 American workers who were asked about every aspect of their employment experience working at companies with at least 1,000 U.S.-based employees.

As one of just 500 companies that made the list, Sentry joins an elite group to be recognized by Forbes. Pete McPartland, Sentry Chairman of the Board, President, and CEO, said the honor reflects the mutual insurance group's efforts to foster a culture in which employees are engaged, committed to their growth, and encouraged to participate in making their communities great places to live and work.

"Being acknowledged as one of America's best employers is especially meaningful because it comes directly from our employees," McPartland said. "Generations of highly educated and highly trained people built Sentry into what it is today—a relationship business. And every day we look to build on that by investing in our employees in ways where they can thrive and grow professionally and personally."

Despite the economic challenges and ongoing pandemic, 2021 was the best year in Sentry's modern history, McPartland said. "That's a testament to our employees who, in the midst of uncertainty, have been flexible and proactive, finding new ways to connect with customers, business partners, and colleagues. These are the traits of a special culture."

Founded in 1904, Sentry currently employees more than 4,000 people.

The company saw a balanced performance in all survey categories, according to Statista. Participants across the board recommended the company, which means it's held in equally high regard by its employees and by others in the insurance industry.

More information about the list of America's Best Midsize Employers 2022 can be found online at forbes.com.

About Sentry

Sentry Insurance is one of the largest and most financially secure mutual insurance groups in the United States, holding a Financial Strength Rating of A+ (superior) from AM Best, current as of June 2021. See ambest.com/ratings/guide.pdf for rating information. Sentry and its subsidiaries sell property and casualty insurance, life insurance, annuities and retirement programs for business and individuals throughout the country. Headquartered in Stevens Point, Wisconsin, Sentry employs more than 4,300 associates across the country. See a complete list of underwriting companies at sentry.com.

