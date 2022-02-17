RV Retailer Joins the GoRollick Dealer Network RV Retailer is the fastest-growing RV dealer group in the U.S. with over 90 locations

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rollick, the leading relationship technology provider for the Marine, Powersports, and RV industries, announced today that RV Retailer, the fastest-growing RV dealer group in the U.S. with over 90 stores in 29 states, has joined the GoRollick Dealer Network. RV Retailer boasts an inventory of over 10,000 towables and motorhomes across the nation.

"The team at RV Retailer is on the cutting edge of marketing and technology for the industry. Adding all current and future stores is a huge validation to the value of Rollick as a customer acquisition platform," said Bernie Brenner, CEO of Rollick. "We're also excited that this partnership allows us to provide more recreational vehicle choices to the members of our exclusive partner network like Sam's Club, AAA, U.S. military, and customers of our finance and insurance partners."

As part of this partnership, Rollick will create a national Airstream marketing program that includes a digital showroom with rich content and contextual advertising on GoRollick's network of marketplaces as well as placements within partners' member marketing campaigns. All GoRollick members that purchase an RV through the program will receive RV Retailer's RV Complete VIP membership program with 24/7 roadside technical assistance and an array of other benefits to make RV ownership more convenient for the first-time and veteran buyer.

"Through our recent acquisitions we organically had 22 locations that were already using Rollick in Explore USA and Blue Dog RV," said Famous Rhodes, RV Retailer Chief Marketing and Technical Officer. "We realized we want every one of our stores to benefit from the connection to Rollick affinity network members who are ready to make a purchase."

In addition to RV Retailer joining the GoRollick Dealer Network, the company has incorporated Rollick's new digital retailing widget, RollickDR, onto its Explore USA and Blue Dog RV store websites and it will trial the functionality as part of its new dealer website platform later this year. RollickDR allows dealers to more deeply engage website shoppers to create better quality leads that close up to 50% higher than traditional "form" leads.

"RV Retailer is a data-driven and technology-focused pioneer in the RV industry, with a mission to continuously improve the customer experience, both in sales and in service," said Brenner. "We are proud to partner with such a forward-thinking company and bring this level of service to our buyers."

RV Industry Data

According to the Winter 2021 issue of RV RoadSigns, the RV Industry Association's (RVIA) quarterly forecast, RV wholesale shipments are projected to exceed 600,000 units in both 2021 and 2022. In 2021 the industry produced the most RVs ever built in a single year.

"The RV industry is looking at double-digit growth rates into mid-2022, due in part to low inventories, the strong financial standing of consumers, and their desire to get outdoors and experience an active outdoor lifestyle," said Jeff Rutherford, RV Industry Association Chair and President & CEO of Airxcel. "Thanks to the RV manufacturers and suppliers, more consumers than ever before will be able to take advantage of all of the benefits of owning an RV."

According to the RVIA's Go RVing RV Owner Demographic Profile, a record 11.2 million households own a RV, with significant growth among 18-to-34-year-olds, who make up 22 percent of the market. Additionally, 9.6 million households intend to buy an RV within the next five years.

About Rollick, Inc.

Rollick connects manufacturers, dealers, and finance and insurance providers with in-market consumers in the Powersports, RV, and Marine industries to deliver a seamless customer journey. Rollick's OEM solutions include new customer acquisition, enterprise lead management, customer experience/loyalty, and marketing automation. In addition, the company has rapidly built its GoRollick.com outdoor recreational vehicle buying marketplace to include a nationwide network of dealers, over 100 manufacturers, and an affinity partner network with access to over 250 million high-quality customers including policyholders of major insurance providers, employees at more than 2,000 top U.S. companies, members of the military, veterans and first responders. For more information, visit Rollick.

About RV Retailer

RV Retailer, LLC is a leading recreational vehicle retail company in the United States with a focus on providing an outstanding experience for recreational vehicle customers in new and used sales, service and parts, and customer financial services. RV Retailer has 93 RV stores in Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Washington, and Wyoming. Regional store brands include: RV One Superstores (www.rvone.com), Motor Home Specialist (www.mhsrv.com), ExploreUSA (www.exploreusa.com), Sonny's Camp-N-Travel, Cousins RV (www.cousinsrv,com), Camper Clinic, Lifestyle RVs, Family RV Group, Northgate RV, Tom's Camperland (www.tomscamperland.com) and Blue Dog RV (www.bluedogrv.com), which sell a wide range of new and used RV brands with thousands of RVs in inventory.

RV Retailer is led by co-founders Jon Ferrando, Chief Executive Officer and President, and John Rizzo, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. Jon Ferrando and John Rizzo were instrumental in building America's largest automotive retailer from start-up to over $20 billion in revenue. RV Retailer's leadership team has over 250 years of automotive and RV retail industry experience.

