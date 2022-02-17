RUSACK Vineyards Unveils Renovated Tasting Room & New Tasting Experiences

SANTA YNEZ VALLEY, Calif., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RUSACK Vineyards, the beautiful Ballard Canyon winery dedicated to crafting Rhône, Burgundian and Bordeaux-style wines from Santa Barbara County, is pleased to announce the debut of its renovated tasting room. The newly named 'Canyon Terrace' at RUSACK is set to officially reopen to the public on February 18, 2022.

RUSACK Vineyards is the only winery in the noteworthy Ballard Canyon AVA open to visitors and has long been an essential stop in the Santa Ynez Valley for those seeking an idyllic wine country experience, where handcrafted wines are accompanied by picturesque vineyard views and a relaxed atmosphere "away from it all."

After the pandemic caused Santa Barbara County wineries and tasting rooms to close their doors to visitors, RUSACK decided to use the shutdowns as an opportunity to rethink the entire guest experience, the results of which include the renovation of their hospitality areas as well as the creation of more personalized tastings for guests. Now, the RUSACK team is thrilled to debut their brand-new visitor experience upon the reopening of their doors this weekend.

As part of the new experience, guests will be able to visit RUSACK by advanced appointment only, allowing for more intimate wine tastings that include tableside service. Upon arrival, visitors will walk through a new entryway, where they will be greeted with a splash of a seasonal wine – likely a selection from one of RUSACK's new experimental projects, featuring wines created during the shutdown which have never been tasted by the public. Once seated, guests will be given a customizable tasting menu, which will include an extended selection of by-the-glass offerings, bottle options and specially curated tasting flights, allowing guests to tailor their RUSACK experience to their specific tastes and preferences. To accompany the wine, cheese and charcuterie boards will be available for purchase with advance notice.

Adding to the overall experience is new landscaping surrounding the renovated Canyon Terrace, as well as a full refresh of the expansive al fresco tasting deck, now featuring all new furniture and a new railing to maximize the serene views of the estate vines and oak-dotted hills of the Santa Ynez Valley.

"While the pandemic has been incredibly challenging for our industry and closing our doors to the public wasn't easy, we can't help but feel confident in our decision to use the last year and a half's ongoing shutdowns in such a productive way," says Steve Gerbac, General Manager and Winemaker. "Rusack has always been an inviting, off-the-beaten-path destination for locals and visitors, and now, after taking the time to enhance every aspect of our visitor experience, we are thrilled to come back stronger than ever."

RUSACK Vineyards will celebrate with an official reopening weekend beginning on February 18, 2022, with tasting appointments available by advanced reservation. More information can be found online at www.rusack.com/visit .

Nestled amidst oak-studded hills in the picturesque Ballard Canyon AVA is RUSACK Vineyards, a boutique vineyard and winery where a commitment to quality is reflected in everything from the meticulous farming to their hands-on approach to winemaking. RUSACK produces a range of acclaimed wines that showcase the unique terroir of Santa Barbara County, sourcing grapes from their estate vineyards in Ballard Canyon and on Santa Catalina Island, and from select vineyards throughout the Sta. Rita Hills and Santa Maria Valley AVAs. For more information, please visit www.rusack.com.

