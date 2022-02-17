Pye-Barker Fire & Safety Acquires Matson Alarm in California

ATLANTA, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pye-Barker Fire & Safety is pleased to announce its acquisition of Matson Alarm. The transaction strengthens Pye-Barker's presence in the State of California while bolstering its service offerings in the Central California market.

Matson Alarm has over 20,000 monitored accounts in California and has won numerous awards.

Matson Alarm, headquartered in Fresno, California, offers industry-leading customized security services for residential and commercial customers that include internet-enabled control devices, real-time video surveillance, fire alarm systems, GPS fleet tracking and automated building access systems. Matson Alarm was founded by brothers Larry and Mike Matson in 1974 and remains a family-run company. Today it has over 20,000 monitored accounts and employs more than 90 people. Matson Alarm is known for providing excellent customer service and quality, and state-of-the-art security equipment and technology.

Matson Alarm is ranked number 40 on the 2021 SDM Top 100 List and has been included on the list for 20 consecutive years. Matson Alarm was also named DMP's Mid-Market Dealer of the Year in 2020 and 2019, has received eight Honeywell Circle of Excellence Awards, and has won The Business Journal's Best Security Company award three years running.

"We are very excited to partner with Pye-Barker and help expand their national presence as a premier fire, safety and security provider," said Rebecca Purtz, President of Matson Alarm. "As we benefit from their 75-year history, this partnership will bring company growth and advancement opportunities for our employees, while allowing us to continue providing best-in-class service and real security solutions for our customers throughout California."

"Matson Alarm is a leading security provider in California's Central Valley. The Matson name and reputation are synonymous with excellence, and we are humbled by the opportunity to carry that legacy forward," said Bart Proctor, CEO of Pye-Barker.

Matson Alarm's leadership team and well-trained security professionals will continue to service new and existing customers.

About Pye-Barker Fire & Safety

Pye-Barker Fire & Safety, founded in 1946, is a leader in fire protection and life safety, with over 120 locations and 3,100 team members. It is a full-service company offering all the necessary specialties including portable extinguishers, restaurant fire suppression, special hazard systems, fire sprinklers, fire alarms, and security. Pye-Barker invests heavily in providing the best-in-class training for its team while offering industry competitive benefits and is rapidly expanding its national footprint.

