Protection Meets Beauty as FireKing Unveils Designer Collection

NEW ALBANY, Ind., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FireKing International unveiled the much-anticipated Designer Collection today. The Designer Collection features FireKing's best-in-class fire-rated asset protection with fashion-forward wood grain and stone finishes. Initially the product will be available only on the 2-drawer Turtle Vertical File Cabinet, a storage and protection solution designed to work in either home or office environments. The Turtle Vertical File Cabinet has a 22" depth, making it a perfect fit under the desk in your work from home space.

The FireKing Designer Collection features best-in-class fire-rated asset protection with wood grain and stone finishes.

"The challenge with file cabinets is that they look too industrial to blend in at home," says Bryan Mills, VP of Production at FireKing. "The FireKing Designer Collection breaks through the typical color selection and will make your home office feel more like home and less like an office."

"We are excited for the added options in our product offer moving forward as we bring true fire protection to the home office space," says Rick Mejia, CEO of FireKing. "We are starting with 3 wood and 1 stone option on our 2-Drawer Turtle and will eventually expand our capability with additional finishes across our entire product lineup."

The benefits of the Designer Collection 2-Drawer Turtle File Cabinet include:

New finish options available in Knotty Pine, Light Chestnut, Light Walnut, and Calcutta Marble to match interior design and décor of your office

UL 1-Hour 350 Fire-Rated protection against a fire of 1700 degrees

Intertek .5-Hour ETL Rating verified to protect hard drives, CDs, DVDs, flash drives, and thumb drives from exposure to heat for 30 minutes

UL 30-ft Impact-Rated protection against structural failure from falls

Standard key lock with two keys

Water resistant to damage from sprinklers and fire hoses

Made in the USA

About FireKing International: As one of America's leading manufacturers, FireKing offers best-in-class products for asset protection in retail, commercial, and home office environments. Our breadth of products include fire-rated file and storage cabinets, and safes. Whatever your fire protection needs are, you're guaranteed to find the right fire-resistant product to accomplish them from FireKing. Visit www.fireking.com for more information.

