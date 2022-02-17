MedHub announces AutocathFFRTM pivotal validation trial data accepted for late-breaking oral presentation and poster at the upcoming CRT22 conference Data to be presented by Prof. Hector M. Garcia-Garcia. Director of Angiographic, Intravascular Ultrasound, OCT Imaging, Cardiovascular Core Laboratory, MedStar Cardiovascular Research Network, MedStar Washington Hospital Center on February 27th.

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MedHub., a privately held medical device company focused on improving and simplifying cardiac care by replacing risky and costly invasive procedures with AI image-based tools, today announced that the results of the pivotal validation trial of Medhub's AutocathFFR™ system were accepted as a late-breaking addition to the CRT 2022 conference, taking place this year at the Omni Shoreham Hotel in Washington, DC. The results will be presented orally by Prof. Hector M. Garcia-Garcia of MWHC on February 27th, 2022, between 4:30 PM - 5:30 PM EST, and an abstract of the trial findings will be displayed on a scientific poster at the conference. CRT22 is the annual conference held by Cardiovascular Research Technologies (CRT), a leading educational forum on new cardiovascular technology and procedures for physicians and healthcare professionals.

The late-breaking trial results demonstrate that the sensitivity and specificity of MedHub's AutocathFFR™ angiography imaging-derived fractional flow reserve technology matched the performance of wire-based FFR measurements.

The trial concluded that the MedHub system promises to substantially increase physiologic coronary lesion assessment in the catheterization lab, potentially leading to improved patient outcomes.

MedHub's AutocathFFR™ System is a non-invasive FFR platform that quickly and precisely delivers objective, multi-vessel physiologic measurements to cost-effectively optimize and confirm intra-procedural percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) therapy decisions. The system is designed to deliver the objective FFR guidance needed to optimize PCI therapy decisions for each and every patient.

Coronary Artery Disease, or CAD, remains a life-threatening and complex disease, but the results of the study, in which the sensitivity and specificity of the AutocathFFR™ measurements exceeded the trial's pre-specified performance goals, underscore the opportunity provided by the system to advance cardiac patient care. Or Bruch-El, MedHub CEO, stated, "The findings in this study are very reassuring to physicians making critical, evidence-based decisions for their patients in what are oftentimes emergent treatment situations" Bruch El continues, "Already the most accurate device in the non-invasive FFR space, the strong safety and efficacy findings exhibited in this registry add to the existing clinical evidence supporting the AutocathFFR™ system as a treatment option that physicians can trust."

About MedHub

MedHub provides the world's most efficient and user-friendly image-based FFR system, built on revolutionary AI technology. The MedHub AutocathFFR™ is commercially available and has already been implemented in 4 large hospitals. MedHub's vision is to streamline and improve cardiac catheterization procedures by eliminating costly, invasive supplementary procedures and replacing them with image-based software.

Based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Contacts

MedHub

Or Bruch El, CEO Or@medhub-ai.com

Yarden Bruch El, COO Yarden@medhub-ai.com

www.MedHub-AI.com

View original content:

SOURCE MedHub