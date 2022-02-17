Leading Australian Wealth Firm Selects Broadridge to grow Securities Finance Business

LONDON, SYDNEY and NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To assist in optimising their securities finance offering, FinClear , the leading wealth management infrastructure provider in Australia, has selected Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR), a global Fintech leader. Broadridge's Securities Finance and Collateral Management (SFCM) FastStart solution provides FinClear and its clients with enhanced functionalities in this area of the business.

"We are pleased to add FinClear to our growing client base in APAC," said Darren Crowther, General Manager of Broadridge's SFCM. "In the ever changing landscape of securities finance, financial institutions need to react quickly in order to trade new products, access new streams of revenue, and service an ever expanding customer base. At its core, SFCM FastStart promotes simplification and streamlining of securities finance, allowing our clients to benefit from effortless integration and automation, with the ability to grow and scale while meeting increased market and regulatory requirements."

Broadridge SFCM is a functionally complete front-to-back SaaS solution for securities finance, used widely across the global buy- and sell-side stock lending, repo, and collateral trading markets. Clients like FinClear can rapidly gain access to SFCM via the SFCM FastStart program, which provides a core securities finance foundation at a low price point and with a minimal initial integration footprint, ready for use, and for phased expansion of integration and automation as business grows. FastStart has given firms the ability to improve their existing securities finance businesses or expand into new global markets and opportunities with a core foundation that can be scaled up and built upon as the business grows.

"Securities finance is an important hedging, liquidity, and revenue enhancement tool for many FinClear clients," said Andrea Marani, COO at FinClear. "Broadridge SFCM allows us to offer additional functionalities and enhanced processes, delivering a greater experience for our customers."

About Broadridge

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR), a global Fintech leader with $5 billion in revenues, provides the critical infrastructure that powers investing, corporate governance, and communications to enable better financial lives. We deliver technology-driven solutions that drive business transformation for banks, broker-dealers, asset and wealth managers, and public companies. Broadridge's infrastructure serves as a global communications hub enabling corporate governance by linking thousands of public companies and mutual funds to tens of millions of individual and institutional investors around the world. Our technology and operations platforms underpin the daily trading of more than U.S. $9 trillion of equities, fixed income and other securities globally. A certified Great Place to Work®, Broadridge is part of the S&P 500® Index, employing over 13,000 associates in 21 countries. For more information about us, please visit broadridge.com.

About FinClear

FinClear is a technology and financial market infrastructure company. In addition to operating its own HIN platform, FinClear enables fintechs, wealth and stockbroking entities to innovate, through the provision of platform technology solutions and market access. FinClear either directly trades, clears and settles or provides technology that services more than 50% of all retail equity transactions every day in Australia and hosts over $130 billion in direct HIN investments for end clients.

