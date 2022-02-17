Lark Health Joins Innovators' Network at American Heart Association Center for Health Technology & Innovation

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lark Health, a digital healthcare company that provides an AI-powered prevention and management platform to people with chronic conditions, has joined the American Heart Association Center for Health Technology & Innovation's (the Center) Innovators' Network. The Center is focused on building and fostering health technology relationships to develop innovative and scalable solutions.

Lark Health Logo (PRNewsfoto/Lark Health) (PRNewswire)

The Innovators' Network is a consortium that connects entrepreneurs, providers, researchers and payers. Innovators' Network members also have access to the Association's digital guidelines, recommendations, and best-in-class science as they develop digital healthcare technologies. Members collaborate with the Center in different ways, including the building of models for clinical outcome studies, lowering the significant cost of developing those studies independently, helping connect the science to technology, and providing evidence that a digital platform improves healthcare outcomes – a key concern for providers and payers.

"The Center aims to advance the rapid, efficient, and effective development of healthcare technology," said Eric Peterson, M.D., M.P.H., Vice Provost and Senior Associate Dean for Clinical Research at University of Texas Southwestern and volunteer chair of the Health Tech Advisory Group for the Center. "It's incredibly encouraging to see Lark Health leveraging this consortium to broaden and deepen their engagement in this arena."

"Our work at Lark centers around providing affordable, accessible care to manage and prevent chronic conditions and we're excited to join the Association's Innovators' Network as we pursue our goals," said Dr. Jason Paruthi, Medical Director at Lark. "Industry collaboration is key if we want to combat the growing chronic conditions epidemic and the Innovators' Network creates a space where we can work to share new ideas, accelerate innovation, and create industry-wide connections."

About Lark Health

Lark Health joins the Innovators' Network bringing with them an AI technology platform that encourages management of chronic conditions, ongoing behavior change, and healthy habits. The interface is built on a cognitive behavioral therapy framework and is paired with connected devices, such as blood pressure cuffs, scales, and glucose monitors, that automatically sync with the Lark app to help remotely monitor conditions 24/7.

About Lark Health

Lark is a healthcare technology company aimed at delivering infinitely scalable, virtual chronic and preventative healthcare through conversational AI. To date, Lark has provided nearly 2 million people with unlimited, 24/7 personalized care delivered through an easy-to-use, text message-like interface that integrates remote patient monitoring tools and is built on a cognitive behavioral therapy framework. Lark's platform seamlessly integrates with health plans' and employers' existing healthcare infrastructure to help them scale their chronic disease prevention and management programs, boost engagement, and improve health outcomes. Lark currently works with many of the largest health plans and across four programs: Prevention, Diabetes Prevention, Diabetes Care, and Hypertension Care. Lark's Diabetes Prevention Program, which is the fastest growing and lowest cost DPP, has received the highest level of clinical recognition—Full Recognition—from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The company has received numerous accolades, including having been named as one of CB Insights Digital Health 150 (2019), a finalist for the UCSF Digital Health Awards (2020), one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies (multiple years), and one of Fierce Healthcare's Fierce 15 (2020). To learn more, visit www.lark.com .

Press Contact:

Dori Zweig

lark@crosscutstrategies.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Lark Health