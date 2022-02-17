IGT Grows Sports Betting Leadership in Washington State via Agreement with Kalispel Casino

LONDON, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE: IGT) announced today that it will expand its sports betting footprint in Washington State via a multi-year agreement with Kalispel Tribal Economic Authority, an instrumentality of the Kalispel Tribe of Indians who owns and operates Kalispel Casino in Cusick, Wash. Under the terms of the agreement, Kalispel Casino will leverage IGT's PlaySports technology and trading advisory services to power its soon-to-open retail sportsbook.

IGT (NYSE:IGT) is a global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Gaming Machines and Lotteries to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 11,000 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com. (PRNewswire)

This is IGT's second sports betting venture in Washington State with the Kalispel Tribe of Indians. In Dec. 2021, IGT deployed its PlaySports technology and trading advisory services at the Turf Club Sportsbook in Northern Quest Resort & Casino in Airway Heights, Wash.

"We're excited to roll out sports betting for our guests at Kalispel Casino," said Kevin Zenishek, Northern Quest Resort & Casino and Kalispel Casino, Executive Director of Casino Operations. "It has already proven to be a fantastic new amenity at Northern Quest and we know it will be popular at our Kalispel Casino as well."

"IGT is pleased to build on our sports betting momentum in Washington State and bolster our long-standing partnership with the Kalispel Tribe of Indians by powering sports betting at Kalispel Casino," said Joe Asher, IGT President of Sports Betting. "We look forward to bringing a great sports betting experience to the Kalispel Casino so that our long-time partner can further engage its customers."

IGT PlaySports is deployed at more than 60 gaming venues across the U.S. To learn more visit igt.com/playsports or follow us on LinkedIn.

About IGT

Contact:

Phil O'Shaughnessy, Global Communications, toll free in U.S./Canada +1 (844) IGT-7452; outside U.S./Canada +1 (401) 392-7452

Francesco Luti, +39 06 5189 9184; for Italian media inquiries

James Hurley, Investor Relations, +1 (401) 392-7190

